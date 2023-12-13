Swiss banks said to be charging commissions on frozen Russian assets

By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2023

A number of large Swiss banks have started to charge commissions on frozen assets of Russian clients,  sometimes several years in advance, Vedomosti daily reports citing unnamed financial market sources. "The idea [behind the commission] is that there is an account, it must be serviced, no matter that a person cannot use the service, in fact it is still provided," sources told the daily.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, in a sharp deviation from its long-standing tradition of neutrality, Switzerland has mirrored all sanctions against Russia that have been adopted by the EU since the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Previous reports suggested that a number of Swiss banks had begun to monitor the transfers of their clients from Russia. Most recently Julius Baer has reportedly notified Russian clients that all business relations with them will be terminated no later than December 31.

The Swiss bank UBS could close up to 75% of accounts of Russian clients it has inherited after the recent bail-out of another Swiss peer, Credit Suisse, The Bell wrote in August citing Swiss NZZ am Sonntag. 

While indeed under pressure from regulators the Swiss banks are gradually getting rid of Russian clients, they continue to serve some large and very large clients, lawyers told Vedomosti.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

South Africa contracts US-sanctioned Russian bank Gazprombank to revive gas refinery

South Africa has picked Russian state-owned bank Gazprombank to help its national oil company PetroSA revive a gas-to-liquids plant, a deal reportedly worth about $265mn. The bank, under US ... more

UK slaps sanctions on Uzbek company Mvizion

The British government has announced the imposition of sanctions against a new group of individuals suspected of supporting the "Russian military machine". The list includes 46 individuals and legal ... more

Russia’s Gazprombank ramps US dollar operation fee to 12%

Russia’s third largest bank Gazprombank, affiliated with the natural gas giant Gazprom, will ramp up the commission fee for handling US dollars on its corporate accounts to 12%, according to ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    1 day ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    7 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    9 days ago
  5. Africa’s massive unbanked population creates huge opportunities for incumbent banks and fintech start-ups
    27 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    4 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    17 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    1 day ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss