North Korean weapons are pouring into Russia, report indicates

North Korean weapons are pouring into Russia, report indicates
Putin pulled out all the stops for totalitarian North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during his six-day visit to Russia in mid-September. / kremlin.ru
By bne IntelIiNews October 17, 2023

North Korean weaponry is pouring into Russia, a report from the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) indicated on October 17.

The report’s conclusions are based on high-quality satellite imagery of ports and train shipments.

If its assessment is correct, it would appear that Vladimir Putin’s ingratiating hosting of totalitarian North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on a six-day visit to Russia in mid-September, complete with a 40-second handshake, has done the trick—worrying amounts of North Korean arms are already in the possession of Russia, and Ukraine has a problem.

Dozens of satellite images taken in recent months appear to show two Russian-flagged cargo ships moving between Rajin, a port on North Korea’s eastern coast and a little-known port in Far Eastern Russia’s Primorsky Krai known as Dunai, the RUSI report revealed.

And, according to the RUSI analysis, the ships transported “hundreds of containers” that, it said, likely contained North Korean armaments.

The RUSI report also cited images showing dozens of shipping containers of the same colour and size arriving weeks later in Tikhoretsk, in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, bordering the Black Sea. An ammunition depot at Tikhoretsk has been expanded noticeably since August, the imagery is said to show.

“North Korea’s supplying of significant quantities of munitions to Moscow will have profound consequences for the war in Ukraine,” the RUSI report’s authors wrote.

“For the Russians, a major North Korean supply line will alleviate shortages of munitions,” they added. “Ukraine and its supporters will also have to contend with this new reality, potentially escalating their support by providing additional quantities of weapons and munitions to Ukraine's defenders.”

Russia has denied receiving weapons from North Korea but in September White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said US intelligence had been monitoring the potential supply of armaments from North Korea to Russia for some time.

Sullivan said Moscow had made an intense effort to secure this kind of weapons support from North Korea because “we have continued to squeeze… Russia’s defence industrial base, and they are now going about looking to whatever source they can find for things like artillery ammunition.” 

In a report released earlier this month, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies documented evidence indicating much increased rail traffic between North Korea and Russia that “likely indicates North Korea’s supply of arms and munitions to Russia”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia

Fossil fuel subsidies on the rise

IMF expects subdued growth as 'tightening starts to bite'

News

Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia

Bulgaria has imposed a tax on the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in a move seen as both an attempt to secure extra revenue and a hit on Moscow and its allies in Europe – Serbia, Hungary and part of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Further evidence to come out about mysterious Finnish-Estonian gas pipe leak

Nordic and Baltic seismologists detected blast-like waves on October 8 – the day that a leak occurred along the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland, potentially strengthening the theory of deliberate action being the cause.

List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia

A list of new BRICS+ candidates will be presented at the next meeting of the group, in the Russian region of Kazan summit in 2024, Pavel Knyazev, Russia's Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, told Tass.

Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price

Kazakhstan is prepared to consider increasing oil supplies to Uzbekistan if the price offered by Tashkent is right, Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on October 11.

Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik

Dodik is charged with putting into force legislative changes that do not respect the acts of the international community's high representative Christian Schmidt.

Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia
2 hours ago
Further evidence to come out about mysterious Finnish-Estonian gas pipe leak
9 hours ago
List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia
10 hours ago
Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price
11 hours ago
Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    5 days ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    24 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss