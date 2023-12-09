Turkey’s minimum wage becoming average wage protest unions

Turkey’s minimum wage becoming average wage protest unions
DISK chair Arzu Cerkezoglu, centre, argues the situation is a deliberate choice made by the government. / DISK website
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2023

Turkey’s minimum wage is becoming the average wage, contrary to the global norm, according to the country’s Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DISK).

Around 50% of workers in Turkey earn a wage similar to the minimum wage, and that percentage reaches around 70% in the private sector, according to DISK chair Arzu Cerkezoglu. She spoke ahead of tri-party minimum wage negotiations between government, employer and union representatives due to get under way this week. Alarmingly, added Cerkezoglu, DISK’s information shows that there are 7.3mn workers in Turkey who receive a wage below the minimum.

Cerkezoglu emphasised the need for a wage that allows for a dignified life, pointing out that the poverty line for a family of four is at more than Turkish lira (TRY) 45,000 ($1,553), while the starvation threshold for a family of four is at TRY 14,025 ($484). The minimum wage in Turkey, received by around 8mn workers according to labour union Turk-Is, stands at a net TRY11,402 ($394 at the current exchange rate).

Criticising the government, Cerkezoglu said: "In Turkey, wages are not even at a level sufficient for basic survival, let alone a dignified life."

She also stressed: "In 2013, there were 14 countries in Europe with lower minimum wages than Turkey; however, by the end of 2023, there are only four. The people of this country, the working class of Turkey, do not deserve this situation."

The particularly harsh reality for women, added Cerkezoglu, was that 61.4% of working women in Turkey work for a wage around the minimum, while a very substantial number do not even receive the minimum.

The fact that Turkey has become a country with a high proportion of minimum wage earners was caused by obstacles erected to trade union rights, and the situation should be seen as an intentional choice made by the government, the head of DISK said.

Ergun Atalay, president of Turk-Is, which will represent the workers in the pay talks, said: “It is impossible to make ends meet with the current minimum wage.”

Rampant inflation typically means that the worth of a pay hike in Turkey is rapidly diminished.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle

Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals

Turkey’s net reserves recover to minus $57bn

News

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle

After night of shame, Turkey’s FA chairman says: "Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this.”

Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova

Budapest says it will not yield to pressure from fellow EU member states to greenlight accession negotiations with Ukraine — and thus with Moldova as well — at this week's EU summit.

Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a short conversation with Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Argentina on December 10, where both leaders were present for the inauguration ceremony of Argentina's newly elected President, Javier Milei.

PiS era over as Polish parliament elects pro-EU Tusk to be new prime minister

PiS has people planted across key institutions like the public media, prosecution, courts, and – most importantly – in the Constitutional Tribunal.

Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals

In all, nine Turkish banks rolled a combined sum of $6bn at a rollover rate of 77%. Costs were in line with the benchmarks set by Akbank, namely SOFR+4.25% and Euribor+4.00%.

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle
1 hour ago
Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova
3 hours ago
Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony
9 hours ago
PiS era over as Polish parliament elects pro-EU Tusk to be new prime minister
13 hours ago
Garanti concludes autumn season for Turkish banks’ syndicated loan renewals
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    15 hours ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    6 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    8 days ago
  5. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    8 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    15 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  5. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss