US signs off on F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine

US has given go-ahead to Nato countries to provide Ukraine with F-16s / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv August 21, 2023

The United States has signed off on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a breaking move, for which Kyiv has ardently pushed for months, Reuters reported on August 17.

Once Ukrainian pilots have completed the training programme, the US will allow the Netherlands and Denmark to provide the jets. The announcement follows months of discussions and the decision to launch training centres in Denmark and Romania that will begin operations later this month in co-operation with 11 countries.

“Upon the completion of that training, the United States would be prepared in consultation with Congress to approve a third-party transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine,” said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Denmark and the Netherlands welcomed the US’ decision and will discuss further details with European allies, including the number of jets and the timeframe. However, it is unlikely that the jets will be used in Ukraine this year.

"We are still very far from these planes becoming combat aircraft in the Ukrainian Air Force. According to my estimates, the preparation will take at least six months," Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told the TV2 channel on June 15.

Washington has questioned the effectiveness of F-16s in the battle against Russian aggression. Nevertheless, Kyiv has long suggested that Western-made jets are necessary to protect its skies from Russian rockets and provide air support to ground troops.

Currently, Ukraine only has Soviet-era jets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasised that F-16s would be able to provide a complete air shield over Ukraine.

The Netherlands has 24 operational F-16s, which it plans to phase out from its own armed forces by 2024. Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed in May that Amsterdam is considering providing Kyiv with the aircraft.

European allies formed a fighter jet coalition in May to obtain aircraft from supportive countries. The coalition consists of 11 members: Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the UK.

