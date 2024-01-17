54 children among 1,900 who died in Turkey workplaces last year, says report

54 children among 1,900 who died in Turkey workplaces last year, says report
The Turkish Workers’ Health and Safety Assembly has uncovered some uncomfortable realities about the labour environment in Turkey. / Judas Priest88, cc, public domain
By bne IntelIiNews January 17, 2024

Twenty two children aged 14 or below were among 1,932 workers known to have died in workplace incidents in Turkey in 2023, according to a report by the Turkish Workers’ Health and Safety Assembly (ISIG).

Another 32 aged 15 to 17 were also among the victims, according to the organisation. It compiled data from news reports, occupational safety specialists, workplace doctors and unions to establish some shocking conclusions.

ISIG also stated in its report that since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, at least 32,478 workers have lost their lives in Turkey in work-related incidents.

The ISIG Assembly criticised the Erdogan administration, saying: "Whether you enact Law No. 6331 on Occupational Health and Safety or give speeches about there being 'reduced worker deaths proportionally,' the reality remains unchanged. The AKP has turned job insecurity into today's proletarian work and life discipline." 

The rhetoric of “economic development, growth, Advanced Turkey, New Turkey, indigenous-national and Turkey’s Century” used by AKP officials over the past 22 years did not mean that anything had changed for the working class and the people of Turkey during that time, the Congress added.

On the contrary, it said, each passing year brings laws that disadvantage workers, rising inflation, declining purchasing power and ongoing repression aimed at opposing the struggle for rights and freedoms, while shaping a “workplace homicide regime”, it concluded.

Among the deceased workers recorded last year, 147 were women and 1,785 were men. Age-related information for 163 of the workers who died remained unknown, ISIG said. 

A total of 106 of the deceased workers were refugees or migrant workers. Only 54 of the workers who lost their lives (2.79%) were unionised. 

The highest number of fatalities (389) occurred in the construction and road-building sectors. Close behind was agriculture and forestry (371, broken down as 194 workers and 177 farmers).

The transportation sector saw 221 fatalities, said ISIG’s report, while accommodation and entertainment recorded 157, and municipal and general services 100 . 

Listed fatality categories included: traffic and services accidents (444), incidents involving crushing and the collapsing of structures (291), falls from heights (259), heart attacks and strokes (218), deaths during earthquakes (158), electric shocks (105), workplace violence (85), explosions and burns (80), poisoning and drowning (64), workplace suicides (64), object impacts and falls (35), cutting and severing (17) and other reasons (112). 

The annual report by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on labour rights lately ranked Turkey as one of the 10 worst countries in the world for working people. According to the Brussels-based ITUC, workers’ freedoms and rights continued to be relentlessly denied in 2022, including via the use of police crackdowns on protests.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Central bank chief Erkan threatens legal fisticuffs over tabloid attack

Erdogan orders Davos no-show over event organiser’s Gaza war stance

Moody’s upgrades rating outlook on Turkey to positive

News

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death

Vassil Bozhkov questioned over possible connection to the shooting of Aleksei Petrov on Vitosha mountain near Sofia.

Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources

Japan-educated PM Milojko Spajic discussed Tokyo Stock Exchange debut with bankers at Davos in bid to reduce borrowing costs.

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq on January 20 for the first time in two years, causing minor injuries to US personnel, but marking a significant escalation in rising tensions in the region.

Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions

The international community expressed grave concern amid temporary escalations between Iran and Pakistan.

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe, totalling nearly nine million barrels, are facing delays as tankers are forced to reroute due to escalating tensions in the Red Sea

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death
20 hours ago
Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources
20 hours ago
Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
21 hours ago
Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions
23 hours ago
Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  2. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    21 hours ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    5 days ago
  4. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    1 day ago
  5. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    16 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss