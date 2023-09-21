Bulgaria to stop imports of Russian oil

Bulgaria to stop imports of Russian oil
Bulgaria was granted an exemption from the EU-wide ban on imports of Russian oil as its sole oil refinery, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, needed time to adjust. / bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia September 21, 2023

Bulgaria’s parliament decided on September 21 to instruct the government to stop imports of Russian oil despite being allowed to continue the imports until the end of 2024.

Bulgaria was granted an exemption from the EU-wide ban on imports of Russian oil as its sole oil refinery, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, needed time to adjust its equipment to produce fuels with other type of oil.

On September 21, the parliament adopted in its first reading changes to the law on restrictive measures towards Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

122 MPs from pro-Western Gerb, Change Continues-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) backed the changes, while 43 MPs from pro-Russian Vazrazhdane, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and There Are Such People voted against.

The government has to stop imports of Russian oil within one month after the law enters in force.

The lawmakers also allowed the state to take over operation of the oil refinery, owned by Russian Lukoil, in case of a threat to national security.

The government will be allowed to propose a special trade representative who should then be approved by the parliament.

Until the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Bulgaria was almost completely dependent on Russia for imports of oil and natural gas. However, the former pro-Western government of Kiril Petkov put significant efforts into diversifying the natural gas supplies. Currently, the country does not import Russian gas.

Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online

As part of a government drive to raise more money to pay for the war, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance (MinFin) has made it possible for foreign individual investors to conveniently buy federal treasuring bonds (OVDP) with a click of a mouse.

Hungarian finance minister suggests raising bank levy to cover rising budget deficit

Central bank governor clashes with finance minister over who bears responsibility for the EU’s highest inflation.

Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge

Russia has temporarily banned the export of gasoline and diesel to all countries outside a group of four ex-Soviet states, aiming to stabilize its domestic fuel market, as supplies of diesel to the military surge.

Hungary indicates it will continue to block Sweden’s Nato ratification

Ruling Fidesz faction leader now uses "defamatory" film by Sweden’s public television as excuse for delaying Sweden's accession to Nato.

Rada adopts return of e-declaration law with Zelenskiy’s proposed changes

The Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed a second version of the e-declaration law to return the anti-corruption law that requires all public servants to declare their income and assets.

