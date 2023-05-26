EU approves €179.5mn aid for Rimac Automobili's robo-taxi project

EU approves €179.5mn aid for Rimac Automobili's robo-taxi project
The 'robo-taxi' service will be pioneered in Zagreb and rolled out to other European cities if successful. / bne IntelliNews
By Aida Kadyrzhanova in Almaty May 26, 2023

The European Commission gave its approval on May 25 to Croatia's state aid of €179.5mn for the development of a robo-taxi project led by Croatian electric supercar producer Rimac Automobili. 

The funding will be instrumental in establishing an innovative urban mobility service based on fully autonomous electric vehicles.

Part of the funding will come from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), following the European Commission's positive assessment of Croatia's Recovery and Resilience Plan and its approval by the Council.

“The measure is part of a wider urban mobility project in Zagreb, which will enable users to combine multiple transport modes via a single integrated mobility service platform,” the Commission said in the press release. 

If successful, this urban mobility model could be expanded to other EU cities.

The state aid will be granted to the project as a direct financial grant, covering about 45% of the eligible costs. Should the project surpass expectations and generate significant additional revenue, a claw-back mechanism will be triggered. This will require the beneficiary to return a proportion of the aid received to Croatia, ensuring fairness and balance.

KIA Motors, a company that is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, is already directly involved in the project, as an investor and shareholder of the company Project 3 Mobility, which is Rimac Automobili’s sister company in charge of the project.

Marko Pejkovic, CEO of Project 3 Mobility, said the approval process was “extremely long and demanding”. 

“We are proud that we successfully fulfilled all the criteria and demonstrated the value of our project to Croatian and EU institutions. During the past two years, it was necessary to demonstrate the alignment of our project with the European green and digital transition goals, in addition to providing added value in a number of societal aspects, all to justify the EU's financial support for its development,” he added.

The initial investment in the project, before it reaches commercial phase, is estimated at €450mn, which will come from foreign investors, such as KIA Motors. Rimac Automobili said it is in negotiations with other investors from the Middle East and Europe too.

Rimac hopes that the Croatian capital will become the world’s first city to have access to the driverless robo-taxi service. The company said that it has been developing the project for several years and is expected to reach commercial phase by the end of 2024.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Southeast Europe tourism concentrated in peak summer months despite efforts to diversify

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

Tech

eBay teams up with Posta Romana to get Romanian products to foreign online shoppers

e-export nation platform to help SMEs export their products to more than 190 countries.

FlowX.ai raises $35mn in Romania’s largest series A funding to date

Investment to fund FlowX.ai's global expansion and product development.

Mastercard doubles down on Uzbek market with opening of Tashkent office

International payments company believes Uzbekistan can be a hub for operations across Central Asia.

Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag

Elefant.ro is one of the largest online retailers in Romania, with over 2mn customers, but made a substantial loss in 2022.

Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears

Kaspersky Lab probed offers in dark shadowy corners of the internet for AI-driven synthetic media services that could be used in fraud, extortion or other crimes.

eBay teams up with Posta Romana to get Romanian products to foreign online shoppers
6 days ago
FlowX.ai raises $35mn in Romania’s largest series A funding to date
7 days ago
Mastercard doubles down on Uzbek market with opening of Tashkent office
13 days ago
Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag
18 days ago
Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    4 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    1 day ago
  3. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    1 day ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    16 days ago
  5. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    4 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    21 days ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss