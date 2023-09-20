EU fears "malign influence" in Montenegro from Russia, China and Serbia

EU fears
bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia September 20, 2023

High political tensions and polarisation in Montenegro have delayed the country’s progress on EU integration, according to a report adopted by the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on September 20.

MEPs noted that the country was thrown into a deep political institutional crisis due to lack of dialogue between political parties on matters of national interest.

Although the pro-Western Europe Now (PES) party won the June 11 snap general election, it did not get enough seats in parliament to rule on its own. The party’s leader, Milojko Spajic, has said several times that PES has already secured the needed majority, but there is still no coalition agreement, nor has a government been nominated and approved.

The report noted that Montenegro urgently needs to achieve political stability and make substantial progress on EU-related reforms, including electoral and judicial reforms and the fight against organised crime and corruption.

At the same time, the report noted that the EU is concerned by “malign foreign interference, destabilisation efforts, hybrid threats and disinformation campaigns by foreign actors in Montenegro, notably those originating from Russia, China and Serbia”.

“Bearing in mind Montenegro’s previous indebtedness to China, MEPs call on the authorities to reduce the economic dependence on China and call on Montenegro to continue making use of the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans and the EU Global Gateway Initiative with a view to finding greener and transparent alternatives for financing infrastructure projects,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, Montenegro’s media landscape remains deeply politically polarised, while the public broadcaster remains dependent by those in power.

“MEPs expect the formation of a pro-European government as soon as possible, one which will clearly and unequivocally support European policies and values, in accordance with the expectations of a significant majority of the country’s citizens,” the report’s rapporteur, Tonino Picula (S&D, Croatia), noted.

 

Slovakia, Romania and Poland move to settle grain dispute with Ukraine

Slovakia's and Romania’s farming ministers have agreed with Kyiv on a licensing system for trading in grains.

Poland says no plans for further weapons deliveries to Ukraine as grain row deepens

Poland has been one of Ukraine's closest allies against Russia's aggression, but relations have soured over Ukrainian grain imports, which Poland says are hurting its farmers.

Top Georgian central bank officials resign over unfreezing of assets of sanctioned former prosecutor

TBC and Bank of Georgia reaffirm their commitment to adhere to international sanctions imposed by the EU, the UK, and the U.S., regardless of the National Bank of Georgia's decision.

Ukraine sues Poland, Slovakia, Hungary over grain ban, as first ship leaves port of Chornomorsk

Grappling with the Russian-made headache of how to get its grain to market, Kyiv filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation as the first of two grain ships leaves the port of Chornomorsk.

Armenian separatists surrender in Karabakh

Ceasefire terms backed by Russia require enclave's rebel forces to disband and disarm following Azerbaijani offensive.

