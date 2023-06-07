Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April

Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 7, 2023

Industrial production prices in Romania (chart) increased by 11.6% y/y on average in April, further slowing down from 13.6% y/y in March.

While the energy prices remain relatively high (+19% y/y), the price of intermediary goods slowed down to +3.0% y/y – the slowest annual advance since 2020.

The prices of utilities (electricity, gas) still increased by nearly 42% y/y – yet far from the +200% y/y surge seen in August.

In principle, this should put less pressure on consumer prices.

The prices of durable consumer goods rose by 9.9% y/y in April, falling in the single-digit growth rate area for the first time since August 2021. The non-durable consumer goods’ prices still rose by 14.5% y/y.

