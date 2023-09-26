High interest rates, gloomy outlook stifle bank lending in Romania

High interest rates, gloomy outlook stifle bank lending in Romania
By bne IntelliNews September 26, 2023

The stock of bank loans to the non-government sector in Romania increased by 5.5% y/y to RON378.8bn (€76.36bn) at the end of August, the National Bank of Romania announced.

After it reached 27.9% of GDP in August 2022, up from 26.3% in August 2019 before the COVID-19 crisis (supported by government subsidies to corporate lending mainly), financial intermediation in Romania plunged to 25.3% in August 2023 amid sluggish lending and high inflation.

The advance was mainly driven by forex lending (+19.0% y/y to RON120.5bn) while the stock of local currency loans edged up by only 0.2% y/y to RON258.3bn, roughly two-thirds of the total.

By the main types of customers and currency, lending to households (predominantly in local currency) edged up insignificantly by 0.2% y/y to RON172.3bn, the stock of loans to non-financial corporations advanced more significantly by 10.1% y/y (driven by the 28.3% y/y advance of forex lending) to RON189.4bn and the loans to financial non-bank corporations surged by 19.8% y/y to a still small RON17.1bn.

