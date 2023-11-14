INTERVIEW: Andrew Michta, director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

INTERVIEW: Andrew Michta, director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative
Andrew Michta: Nato membership for Ukraine "is not only the most effective but also the most economical way of securing Europe”. / bne IntelliNews
By Robert Anderson in Bucharest November 14, 2023

Ukraine is ready for Nato membership now and its accession would enhance the West’s security, US defence expert Andrew Michta told bne IntelliNews in an interview at the Aspen-GMF Bucharest Forum last week.

“Ukraine is ready, it’s the alliance that’s not ready to invite them,” says Michta, director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative at the Atlantic Council think-tank, speaking in a personal capacity.

“The reason I’m supporting Nato membership for Ukraine is that it is not only the most effective but also the most economical way of securing Europe,” he argues.

He says Ukraine – together with Poland, Romania and Finland – are vital for the defence of Nato’s Eastern Flank and the US should push for its early accession.

“If the US does not take leadership in this case, then other countries that are also reluctant [over Ukraine membership] will hide behind [it],” he adds.

Michta argues that disallowing Ukraine’s membership because of the Russian occupation of Crimea and large parts of the east of the country would just play into the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is operating on the assumption – like with Georgia – you grab a portion of a country’s territory and then you are presenting Nato with a dilemma: If you bring it into Nato you are effectively voting for going to war with Russia,” Michta says. “That doesn’t have to be the case. We extend Article 5 [security guarantee] to territory the country controls.”

He says Nato missed an opportunity at its Vilnius summit in July to make an explicit offer of membership to Ukraine. “The biggest disappointment for me was the no clear path to Nato for Ukraine.” He adds: “We communicated to Putin ‘keep fighting’.”

He also points out that it is vital that Ukraine is not defeated because a Russian victory would bring its battle-hardened military forces right up to Nato’s Eastern Flank.

He criticises Western leaders for “strategic myopia”. Even though Russia’s land forces are “pretty badly damaged” from the war, they can be rebuilt in “two, maximum three years”.

“This is going to be a very different [Russian] force that comes out from this,” he says.

Michta downplays the risk of nuclear war if Ukraine is allowed to join Nato at a time when it is still in a hot or cold war with Russia.

“Putin is playing that card because we are communicating that is what we are afraid of,” he says, dismissing the risk of nuclear escalation as “relatively low”.

He therefore counsels against pressure on Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelinskiy to make peace now.

“If we find ourselves in a situation where Ukraine is cut off financially and runs out of resources, if we force Ukraine into some sort of frozen conflict or armistice, that is a victory for Putin.”

Michta says Nato’s Eastern Flank countries get this, but many Western European countries still don’t.

The Vilnius Summit made a show of the alliance’s unity, clearly marked Russia an “adversary” and agreed regional defence plans, but more work is needed.

“The alliance emerged politically unified, even if when it comes to Ukraine that unity does not translate into the same risk perceptions, or the same intensity of risk perceptions. There is a different capacity for risk taking as you move away from the flank. In the east there is a clear sense this is about Russia; as you move further west this sense of urgency declines.”

“We have a regionalised security optics across Europe and that is something that requires a lot of work.”

This is most visible in defence spending, as well as the building up of defence industries, where Western Europe is still behind the pace.

“The larger point is that if Nato does not step up on rearmament … it will become a hollowed out organisation. While the flank countries are stepping up, the western countries are shrinking their armies. There needs to be a sense of urgency, that I see lacking on the continent,” he argues.

“Europe has disarmed to the extent it would take a decade for countries like Germany to come back.”

At the same time, the huge ongoing military build-up in Poland will “completely transform the hard power picture on the flank”.

Michta argues this will require a shift in the US force structure from Germany towards the Eastern Flank, so that in the future one Nato brigade is stationed permanently in Finland or the Baltic states, two in Poland and potentially one in Romania.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Car market full speed ahead in the run up to 2024

Cleaner air is accelerating global warming

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics

Features

INTERVIEW with Christine Williams: Loadshedding is just a symptom of a much bigger problem that Eskom is now expected to resolve

Loadshedding is just a symptom of a much bigger problem that Eskom is now expected to resolve, said Christine Williams during an exclusive AfrElec interview.

Ukraine’s grain exports to fall in 2023, farms loss-making despite a bumper harvest

Despite expectations for a bumper grain harvest this year, Ukraine’s farmers are anticipating exports to fall this year, according to Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotsky.

PANNIER: Piece by piece, Japarov is dismantling Kyrgyzstan’s celebrated independent media

Authorities resort to all kinds of spurious claims. In one shocking episode, police escort journalist from the courtroom to the airport and put him on a plane for Russia.

Local elections bring tectonic changes to Bulgarian political landscape

Reformist CC-DB won seats from populist Gerb, putting the future of the joint government at risk.

Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv

Thousands of trucks are stuck at the crossing after Polish haulage workers launched protests under the banner of the "Committee for Defence of Truckers and Employers in Logistics."

INTERVIEW with Christine Williams: Loadshedding is just a symptom of a much bigger problem that Eskom is now expected to resolve
8 hours ago
Ukraine’s grain exports to fall in 2023, farms loss-making despite a bumper harvest
11 hours ago
PANNIER: Piece by piece, Japarov is dismantling Kyrgyzstan’s celebrated independent media
21 hours ago
Local elections bring tectonic changes to Bulgarian political landscape
1 day ago
Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    14 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    8 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    4 days ago
  4. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    1 day ago
  5. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    12 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    14 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    21 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss