INTERVIEW: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who shot to prominence after running in Belarus' disputed presidential election in 2020 and then fleeing into exile, sat down with IntelliNews to talk about her life in Vilnius and what the future may hold for her country.

You‘ve been in Vilnius, Lithuania, since August 2020. How has the situation changed in Belarus since then, and your status too?

Since I moved to Lithuania, your state provided me with full support and security. I am extremely grateful for that, particularly for introducing the Belarusian opposition, and me too, to many foreign leaders and organisations. No doubt Lithuania and Poland have been and remain our staunchest and most trusted allies.

Going back to your last part of the question, Lithuania is still treating me as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, one who could not take office due to the Belarusian regime’s crackdowns and repression against the opposition.

Furthermore, I am accepted as the plenipotentiary representative of the Belarusian opposition. And the recognition is real, not just on paper – I feel that every time I meet foreign leaders, including presidents and prime ministers.

However, recently, there have been articles questioning your status as the single voice of the Belarusian opposition. Some point out that it has changed since 2020 and that other prominent opposition figures, like, for example, Pavel Latushko, who now lives in exile in Poland, should be allowed to make decisions too. Do you speak to him? Did you divide between yourselves the responsibilities and functions of opposition?

In order to stay united, we have formed a united transitional cabinet consisting of very different people, including those who have been part of the opposition for many years now and those who moved on to our side recently, after the 2020 election. All of us share the same goals: a free Belarus, new free and transparent elections, and the release of thousands of political prisoners in the country.

I agree that there can never be enough when it comes to coordinating an opposition – especially such a diverse and colourful one like ours.

However, I want to assure you there is no competition between me and Pavel Latushko, who for his part does a significant job, especially as far as sanctions against Belarus are concerned.

Furthermore, we are welcoming all new leaders who are appearing – there is something to do for everyone. Yet I am the one who took part and won the 2020 elections and this cannot be contested by the various opposition figures either.

The bottom line one needs to understand is that the whole repressive apparatus continues to hamper the work of the opposition. And throwing into the communication field such narratives as a fracturing opposition, its deepening fragmentation et cetera, is just what the authoritarian and repressive Belarusian regime wants to hear and what it is trying to spread in the air.

Having said that, I assure everyone I remain open to substantiated criticism and suggestions on how to improve the representation of the opposition. But understandably, I’d rather not react when a notorious man [Lukashenko] continues alleging that the Russian FSB [the Russian Federal Security Service] has recruited me – it is just preposterous.

Overall, can opposition leaders in exile be efficient? This applies not only to you.

I believe that opposition leaders in exile are more efficient than opposition leaders in prison. Sadly, many opposition Belarusians are behind bars currently – you can do nothing from there. Unfortunately, yet understandably, many of the active people had to flee Belarus or hide amid the crackdowns and repressions – that was the only way to survive.

And those free in Belarus continue to participate in opposition work – as much as they can, with so much at stake. They live in a country where subscribing to an opposition social media channel can land you in jail for up to five years. So the price is big, very big – freedom and, in some cases, life itself.

And those free, in exile like me, I believe have proved their efficiency and reliability. I wish I were more efficient in Belarus itself, however considering the scope of country-wide repressions, that is just impossible now.