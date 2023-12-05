JPMorgan EM Debt Fund buys in $2mn of Turk Eximbank’s eurobond due 2027

JPMorgan (New York/JPM) Emerging Markets Debt Fund has acquired $2.4mn worth of eurobonds (XS2692231975) sold by government-run Turk Eximbank, Bloomberg reported on December 1.
As of end-October, the fund also held two papers, namely $6mn worth of paper US900123DF4 and $1mn of paper US900123DB31, sold by Turkey’s Treasury.
The overall fund size stood at $564mn. Turkish papers accounted for a 5% share in the fund.
On October 25, Turk Eximbank sold $500mn of the eurobonds in question due January 2027 at a coupon rate of 9% and a yield to investor of 9.125% (priced at 99.586).
In November and December 2022, the Treasury sold $3.5bn of the US900123DF4 paper due January 2028 in two auctions. The paper pays a 9.875% coupon while the yield declined to 9% (priced at 103.46) in the second auction from 10% (priced at 99.454) in the first auction.
In January 2021, the Treasury sold the US900123DB31 paper due January 2026 at a coupon rate of 4.75% (priced at 99.342).
Turkey currently has a B/Stable rating, five notches below investment grade, from Fitch Ratings, a B3/Stable, six notches below investment grade, from Moody’s Investors Service and a B/Positive, five notches below investment grade, from S&P.
Fitch sees local banks a notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating while the other two rating firms see them as in line with the sovereign.
In June, following the appointment of Turkey’s post-election new economic team, the Erdogan regime launched a monetary normalisation policy that is still ongoing. It brought the policy rate to 40% in November from 8.5% in June.
Looking at the global markets, a positive sentiment prevails. The expected new year rally should begin soon. Through February, the positivity may sustain.
Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 400-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 9%-level.
The USD/TRY rate is, meanwhile, still heading north. On September 21, the pair once again broke through the horizontal barrier set at the 27.00-level. The latest record high, registered on December 1, is 28.9629.
Since November 27, the Turkish government has scrapped its ‘five/10 kurus (Turkish cents, pronounced as kurush) devaluation per day policy’. It has again been aiming to draw a straight line at around the 28.90-28.95-levels. The annual rise in the USD/TRY, controlled by the Turkish government, has been kept constant at 55% since last month.
Following the local elections to be held in March, Turkey’s policy rate will reach its peak. The finance industry will then be welcomed in for the rate-cutting feast. Double returns from the rising prices of lira papers and lira appreciation will be written.
As of November 24, Turkey’s Treasury had a total of 46 outstanding eurobonds, including six sukuk papers. Five papers are EUR-denominated and two papers are Samurai bonds, while the others are USD-denominated.
The combined sum of the Treasury’s papers amounted to $95bn in nominal terms and $89bn at market value. Foreigners held 34% of the papers, down from 59% in 2019.
Turkish banks had a total of $26bn worth of outstanding eurobonds. Foreigners held a 49% share.
Corporates had $11bn worth of oustanding papers. The foreigners’ share stood at 86%.
|Turkish issuers' major outstanding eurobonds maturing between 2026 and 2029
|Issuer
|ISIN
|Coupon
|Volume (mn)
|Issuance
|Maturity
|Vakifbank (VAKBN)
|XS2266963003 (green)
|6.50%
|$750
|Dec 1, 2020
|Jan 8, 2026
|TSKB (TSKB)
|XS2281369301 (green)
|5.875%
|$350
|Jan 8, 2021
|Jan 14, 2026
|Treasury
|US900123DB31
|4.75%
|$1,750
|Jan 26, 2021
|Jan 26, 2026
|Eximbank
|XS2395576437
|9.375%
|$500
|Jan 24, 2023
|Jan 31, 2026
|Akbank
|XS2131335270
|6.80%
|$500
|Jun 30, 2020
|Feb 6, 2026
|Treasury
|XS1909184753
|5.20%
|€1,500
|Feb 16, 2026
|Ziraat Bank
|XS2274089288
|5.375%
|$600
|Jan 26, 2021
|Mar 2, 2026
|Sisecam
|XS1961010987
|6.95%
|$700
|Mar 20, 2019
|Mar 14, 2026
|Treasury
|US900123CJ75
|4.25%
|$1,500
|Apr 14, 2026
|Pegasus (PGSUS)
|-
|9.25%
|$375
|Apr 30, 2021
|Apr 30, 2026
|Arcelik (green)
|-
|3.00%
|€350
|May 20, 2021
|May 27, 2026
|Eximbank
|XS2332876106
|5.75%
|$750
|Jun 29, 2021
|Jul 6, 2026
|Hyundai Assan
|XS2362559481
|1.63%
|$300
|Jul 6, 2021
|Jul 12, 2026
|Ziraat Bank
|US90014TAH41
|9.50%
|$500
|Jan 25, 2023
|Aug 1, 2026
|Vakifbank (VAKBN)
|XS2386558113
|5.50%
|$500
|Sep 10, 2021
|Oct 1, 2026
|Treasury
|US900123CK49
|4.875%
|$3,000
|Oct 9, 2026
|Eximbank
|XS2692231975
|9.00%
|$500
|Oct 25, 2023
|Jan 28, 2027
|Treasury
|US900123CL22
|6.00%
|$3,250
|Mar 25, 2027
|Istanbul Municipality (IBB)
|XS2468421248
|10.75%
|$305
|Apr 5, 2022
|Apr 12, 2027
|Treasury
|XS2361850527
|4.375%
|EUR1,500
|Jun 30, 2021
|Jul 8, 2027
|Treasury
|USM88269US88
|8.60%
|$2,000
|Mar 18, 2022
|Sep 24, 2027
|Treasury
|US900123DF4
|9.875%
|$3,500
|Nov 7/Dec 1, 2022
|Jan 15, 2028
|Treasury
|US900123CP36
|5.125%
|$2,000
|Feb 17, 2028
|Turkcell
|XS1803215869
|5.80%
|$500
|Apr 11, 2028
|Anadolu Efes (AEFES)
|XS2355105292
|3.375%
|$500
|Jun 22, 2021
|Jun 29, 2028
|Arcelik (ARCLK)
|XS2695038401
|8.50%
|$400
|Sep 25, 2023
|Sep 25, 2028
|We Soda (UK/Ciner)
|US92943TAA16
|9.50%
|$800
|Sep 28, 2023
|Oct 6, 2028
|Vakifbank (VAKBN)
|XS2677517497 (green)
|9.00%
|$750
|Sep 12, 2023
|Oct 10, 2028
|Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK)
|XS2445343689
|9.25%
|$500
|Sep 13, 2023
|Oct 16, 2028
|Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK)
|XS2724475194
|9.25%
|$300
|Nov 20, 2023
|Oct 16, 2028
|TSKB (TSKB)
|XS2678232781
|9.375%
|$300
|Sep 19, 2023
|Oct 19, 2028
|Treasury
|US900123CQ19
|6.125%
|$2,750
|2018 - 2021
|Oct 24, 2028
|Mersin Port
|US590454AC80
|8.25%
|$600
|Nov 8, 2023
|Nov 15, 2028
|Istanbul Municipality (IBB)
|XS2730249997 (green)
|10.50%
|$715
|Nov 29, 2023
|Dec 6, 2028
|TAV (TAVHL)
|US87216EAA47
|8.50%
|$400
|Nov 30, 2023
|Dec 7, 2028
|Coca-Cola Icecek (CCOLA)
|XS2434515313
|4.50%
|$500
|Jan 14, 2021
|Jan 20, 2029
|Treasury
|US90014TAJ07
|9.375%
|$2,250
|Mar 8, 2023
|Mar 14, 2029
|Treasury
|US900123CT57
|7.625%
|$3,000
|Jan 16, 2019
|Apr 26, 2029
Table: Turkish issuers' major outstanding eurobonds maturing between 2026 and 2029.
So far this year, Turkish issuers have sold $17bn worth of eurobonds across 19 auctions.
In 2022, Turkish borrowers sold $12bn of eurobonds across eight tenders. The Treasury was the dominant player, raising $11bn in five tenders. It redeemed $8bn on four papers during the year.
In 2023, Turkish eurobond sellers are supposed to redeem a total of $11bn across 15 papers. In the year to date, $9bn across 13 papers has been redeemed.
On December 10, Isbank (ISCTR) is to redeem a $400mn paper (XS1003016018), which pays a 7.85% coupon.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s finance minister Mehmet Simsek is still talking about selling bonds worth $8.5bn for earthquake recovery efforts and $3bn for UAE export credits.
|Awaited eurobond auctions by major Turkish issuers
|Up to USDbn
|Sold
|Type
|Dec 1, 2023
|Sekerbank (SKBNK)
|Board mandate
|0.3
|-
|green
|Dec 1, 2023
|Sekerbank (SKBNK)
|Board mandate
|0.3
|-
|eurobond
|Nov 22, 2023
|Istanbul Municipality (IBB)
|SPK Approval
|0.715
|Nov 29, 2023
|eurobond
|Nov 22, 2023
|TAV (TAVHL)
|SPK Approval
|0.75
|Nov 30, 2023
|papers abroad
|Nov 22, 2023
|Destek Yatirim Bankasi
|SPK Approval
|0.03
|-
|papers abroad
|Nov 20, 2023
|Isbank (ISCTR)
|Board mandate
|5
|-
|eurobond
|Nov 20, 2023
|Isbank (ISCTR)
|Board mandate
|€0.3
|-
|mortgage-backed
|Nov 15, 2023
|Garanti (GARAN)
|SPK Approval
|€0.30
|-
|mortgage-backed
|Nov 2, 2023
|Aktifbank
|SPK Approval
|TRY0.75
|-
|papers abroad
|Oct 27, 2023
|Pasha Yatirim Bankasi
|SPK Approval
|0.025
|-
|papers abroad
|Oct 25, 2023
|Ziraat Katilim Bankasi
|SPK Approval
|0.5
|Nov 6, 2023
|sukuk
|Oct 18, 2023
|QNB Finansbank (QNBFB)
|SPK Application
|4
|-
|papers abroad
|Oct 18, 2023
|QNB Finansbank (QNBFB)
|SPK Application
|1
|-
|subordinated
|Oct 9, 2023
|QNB Finansbank (QNBFB)
|Board mandate
|0.3
|-
|subordinated
Table: Awaited eurobond sales by Turkish issuers.