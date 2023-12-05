JPMorgan EM Debt Fund buys in $2mn of Turk Eximbank’s eurobond due 2027

JPMorgan (New York/JPM) Emerging Markets Debt Fund has acquired $2.4mn worth of eurobonds (XS2692231975) sold by government-run Turk Eximbank, Bloomberg reported on December 1.

As of end-October, the fund also held two papers, namely $6mn worth of paper US900123DF4 and $1mn of paper US900123DB31, sold by Turkey’s Treasury.

The overall fund size stood at $564mn. Turkish papers accounted for a 5% share in the fund.

On October 25, Turk Eximbank sold $500mn of the eurobonds in question due January 2027 at a coupon rate of 9% and a yield to investor of 9.125% (priced at 99.586).

In November and December 2022, the Treasury sold $3.5bn of the US900123DF4 paper due January 2028 in two auctions. The paper pays a 9.875% coupon while the yield declined to 9% (priced at 103.46) in the second auction from 10% (priced at 99.454) in the first auction.

In January 2021, the Treasury sold the US900123DB31 paper due January 2026 at a coupon rate of 4.75% (priced at 99.342).

Turkey currently has a B/Stable rating, five notches below investment grade, from Fitch Ratings, a B3/Stable, six notches below investment grade, from Moody’s Investors Service and a B/Positive, five notches below investment grade, from S&P.

Fitch sees local banks a notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating while the other two rating firms see them as in line with the sovereign.

In June, following the appointment of Turkey’s post-election new economic team, the Erdogan regime launched a monetary normalisation policy that is still ongoing. It brought the policy rate to 40% in November from 8.5% in June.

Looking at the global markets, a positive sentiment prevails. The expected new year rally should begin soon. Through February, the positivity may sustain.

Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 400-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 9%-level.

The USD/TRY rate is, meanwhile, still heading north. On September 21, the pair once again broke through the horizontal barrier set at the 27.00-level. The latest record high, registered on December 1, is 28.9629.

Since November 27, the Turkish government has scrapped its ‘five/10 kurus (Turkish cents, pronounced as kurush) devaluation per day policy’. It has again been aiming to draw a straight line at around the 28.90-28.95-levels. The annual rise in the USD/TRY, controlled by the Turkish government, has been kept constant at 55% since last month.

Following the local elections to be held in March, Turkey’s policy rate will reach its peak. The finance industry will then be welcomed in for the rate-cutting feast. Double returns from the rising prices of lira papers and lira appreciation will be written.

As of November 24, Turkey’s Treasury had a total of 46 outstanding eurobonds, including six sukuk papers. Five papers are EUR-denominated and two papers are Samurai bonds, while the others are USD-denominated.

The combined sum of the Treasury’s papers amounted to $95bn in nominal terms and $89bn at market value. Foreigners held 34% of the papers, down from 59% in 2019.

Turkish banks had a total of $26bn worth of outstanding eurobonds. Foreigners held a 49% share.

Corporates had $11bn worth of oustanding papers. The foreigners’ share stood at 86%.



Table: Turkish issuers' major outstanding eurobonds maturing between 2026 and 2029.



So far this year, Turkish issuers have sold $17bn worth of eurobonds across 19 auctions.

In 2022, Turkish borrowers sold $12bn of eurobonds across eight tenders. The Treasury was the dominant player, raising $11bn in five tenders. It redeemed $8bn on four papers during the year.

In 2023, Turkish eurobond sellers are supposed to redeem a total of $11bn across 15 papers. In the year to date, $9bn across 13 papers has been redeemed.

On December 10, Isbank (ISCTR) is to redeem a $400mn paper (XS1003016018), which pays a 7.85% coupon.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s finance minister Mehmet Simsek is still talking about selling bonds worth $8.5bn for earthquake recovery efforts and $3bn for UAE export credits.

Table: Awaited eurobond sales by Turkish issuers.