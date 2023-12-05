JPMorgan EM Debt Fund buys in $2mn of Turk Eximbank’s eurobond due 2027

JPMorgan EM Debt Fund buys in $2mn of Turk Eximbank’s eurobond due 2027
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade December 5, 2023

JPMorgan (New York/JPM) Emerging Markets Debt Fund has acquired $2.4mn worth of eurobonds (XS2692231975) sold by government-run Turk Eximbank, Bloomberg reported on December 1.

As of end-October, the fund also held two papers, namely $6mn worth of paper US900123DF4 and $1mn of paper US900123DB31, sold by Turkey’s Treasury.

The overall fund size stood at $564mn. Turkish papers accounted for a 5% share in the fund.

On October 25, Turk Eximbank sold $500mn of the eurobonds in question due January 2027 at a coupon rate of 9% and a yield to investor of 9.125% (priced at 99.586).

In November and December 2022, the Treasury sold $3.5bn of the US900123DF4 paper due January 2028 in two auctions. The paper pays a 9.875% coupon while the yield declined to 9% (priced at 103.46) in the second auction from 10% (priced at 99.454) in the first auction.

In January 2021, the Treasury sold the US900123DB31 paper due January 2026 at a coupon rate of 4.75% (priced at 99.342).

Turkey currently has a B/Stable rating, five notches below investment grade, from Fitch Ratings, a B3/Stable, six notches below investment grade, from Moody’s Investors Service and a B/Positive, five notches below investment grade, from S&P.

Fitch sees local banks a notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating while the other two rating firms see them as in line with the sovereign.

In June, following the appointment of Turkey’s post-election new economic team, the Erdogan regime launched a monetary normalisation policy that is still ongoing. It brought the policy rate to 40% in November from 8.5% in June.

Looking at the global markets, a positive sentiment prevails. The expected new year rally should begin soon. Through February, the positivity may sustain.

Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below the 400-level, while the yield on the Turkish government’s 10-year eurobonds remains below the 9%-level.

The USD/TRY rate is, meanwhile, still heading north. On September 21, the pair once again broke through the horizontal barrier set at the 27.00-level. The latest record high, registered on December 1, is 28.9629.

Since November 27, the Turkish government has scrapped its ‘five/10 kurus (Turkish cents, pronounced as kurush) devaluation per day policy’. It has again been aiming to draw a straight line at around the 28.90-28.95-levels. The annual rise in the USD/TRY, controlled by the Turkish government, has been kept constant at 55% since last month.

Following the local elections to be held in March, Turkey’s policy rate will reach its peak. The finance industry will then be welcomed in for the rate-cutting feast. Double returns from the rising prices of lira papers and lira appreciation will be written.

As of November 24, Turkey’s Treasury had a total of 46 outstanding eurobonds, including six sukuk papers. Five papers are EUR-denominated and two papers are Samurai bonds, while the others are USD-denominated.

The combined sum of the Treasury’s papers amounted to $95bn in nominal terms and $89bn at market value. Foreigners held 34% of the papers, down from 59% in 2019.

Turkish banks had a total of $26bn worth of outstanding eurobonds. Foreigners held a 49% share.

Corporates had $11bn worth of oustanding papers. The foreigners’ share stood at 86%.

 

Turkish issuers' major outstanding eurobonds maturing between 2026 and 2029
Issuer ISIN Coupon Volume (mn) Issuance Maturity
Vakifbank (VAKBN) XS2266963003 (green) 6.50% $750 Dec 1, 2020 Jan 8, 2026
TSKB (TSKB) XS2281369301 (green) 5.875% $350 Jan 8, 2021 Jan 14, 2026
Treasury US900123DB31 4.75% $1,750 Jan 26, 2021 Jan 26, 2026
Eximbank XS2395576437 9.375% $500 Jan 24, 2023 Jan 31, 2026
Akbank XS2131335270 6.80% $500 Jun 30, 2020 Feb 6, 2026
Treasury XS1909184753 5.20% €1,500   Feb 16, 2026
Ziraat Bank XS2274089288 5.375% $600 Jan 26, 2021 Mar 2, 2026
Sisecam XS1961010987 6.95% $700 Mar 20, 2019 Mar 14, 2026
Treasury US900123CJ75 4.25% $1,500   Apr 14, 2026
Pegasus (PGSUS) - 9.25% $375 Apr 30, 2021 Apr 30, 2026
Arcelik (green) - 3.00% €350 May 20, 2021 May 27, 2026
Eximbank XS2332876106 5.75% $750 Jun 29, 2021 Jul 6, 2026
Hyundai Assan XS2362559481 1.63% $300 Jul 6, 2021 Jul 12, 2026
Ziraat Bank US90014TAH41 9.50% $500 Jan 25, 2023 Aug 1, 2026
Vakifbank (VAKBN) XS2386558113 5.50% $500 Sep 10, 2021 Oct 1, 2026
Treasury US900123CK49 4.875% $3,000   Oct 9, 2026
Eximbank XS2692231975 9.00% $500 Oct 25, 2023 Jan 28, 2027
Treasury US900123CL22 6.00% $3,250   Mar 25, 2027
Istanbul Municipality (IBB) XS2468421248 10.75% $305 Apr 5, 2022 Apr 12, 2027
Treasury XS2361850527 4.375% EUR1,500 Jun 30, 2021 Jul 8, 2027
Treasury USM88269US88 8.60% $2,000 Mar 18, 2022 Sep 24, 2027
Treasury US900123DF4 9.875% $3,500 Nov 7/Dec 1, 2022 Jan 15, 2028
Treasury US900123CP36 5.125% $2,000   Feb 17, 2028
Turkcell XS1803215869 5.80% $500   Apr 11, 2028
Anadolu Efes (AEFES) XS2355105292 3.375% $500 Jun 22, 2021 Jun 29, 2028
Arcelik (ARCLK) XS2695038401 8.50% $400 Sep 25, 2023 Sep 25, 2028
We Soda (UK/Ciner) US92943TAA16 9.50% $800 Sep 28, 2023 Oct 6, 2028
Vakifbank (VAKBN) XS2677517497 (green) 9.00% $750 Sep 12, 2023 Oct 10, 2028
Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK) XS2445343689 9.25% $500 Sep 13, 2023 Oct 16, 2028
Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK) XS2724475194 9.25% $300 Nov 20, 2023 Oct 16, 2028
TSKB (TSKB) XS2678232781 9.375% $300 Sep 19, 2023 Oct 19, 2028
Treasury US900123CQ19 6.125% $2,750 2018 - 2021 Oct 24, 2028
Mersin Port US590454AC80 8.25% $600 Nov 8, 2023 Nov 15, 2028
Istanbul Municipality (IBB) XS2730249997 (green) 10.50% $715 Nov 29, 2023 Dec 6, 2028
TAV (TAVHL) US87216EAA47 8.50% $400 Nov 30, 2023 Dec 7, 2028
Coca-Cola Icecek (CCOLA) XS2434515313 4.50% $500 Jan 14, 2021 Jan 20, 2029
Treasury US90014TAJ07 9.375% $2,250 Mar 8, 2023 Mar 14, 2029
Treasury US900123CT57 7.625% $3,000 Jan 16, 2019 Apr 26, 2029


Table: Turkish issuers' major outstanding eurobonds maturing between 2026 and 2029.


So far this year, Turkish issuers have sold $17bn worth of eurobonds across 19 auctions.

In 2022, Turkish borrowers sold $12bn of eurobonds across eight tenders. The Treasury was the dominant player, raising $11bn in five tenders. It redeemed $8bn on four papers during the year.

In 2023, Turkish eurobond sellers are supposed to redeem a total of $11bn across 15 papers. In the year to date, $9bn across 13 papers has been redeemed.

On December 10, Isbank (ISCTR) is to redeem a $400mn paper (XS1003016018), which pays a 7.85% coupon.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s finance minister Mehmet Simsek is still talking about selling bonds worth $8.5bn for earthquake recovery efforts and $3bn for UAE export credits.

 

Awaited eurobond auctions by major Turkish issuers
      Up to USDbn Sold Type
Dec 1, 2023 Sekerbank (SKBNK) Board mandate 0.3 - green
Dec 1, 2023 Sekerbank (SKBNK) Board mandate 0.3 - eurobond
Nov 22, 2023 Istanbul Municipality (IBB) SPK Approval 0.715 Nov 29, 2023 eurobond
Nov 22, 2023 TAV (TAVHL) SPK Approval 0.75 Nov 30, 2023 papers abroad
Nov 22, 2023 Destek Yatirim Bankasi SPK Approval 0.03 - papers abroad
Nov 20, 2023 Isbank (ISCTR) Board mandate 5 - eurobond
Nov 20, 2023 Isbank (ISCTR) Board mandate €0.3 - mortgage-backed
Nov 15, 2023 Garanti (GARAN) SPK Approval €0.30 - mortgage-backed
Nov 2, 2023 Aktifbank SPK Approval TRY0.75 - papers abroad
Oct 27, 2023 Pasha Yatirim Bankasi SPK Approval 0.025 - papers abroad
Oct 25, 2023 Ziraat Katilim Bankasi SPK Approval 0.5 Nov 6, 2023 sukuk
Oct 18, 2023 QNB Finansbank (QNBFB) SPK Application 4 - papers abroad
Oct 18, 2023 QNB Finansbank (QNBFB) SPK Application 1 - subordinated
Oct 9, 2023 QNB Finansbank (QNBFB) Board mandate 0.3 - subordinated

 

Table: Awaited eurobond sales by Turkish issuers.

 

