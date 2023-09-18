Moldova’s GDP down 2.2% y/y in Q2 as consumption plunges

Moldova’s GDP down 2.2% y/y in Q2 as consumption plunges
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 18, 2023

Moldova’s seasonally-adjusted GDP (chart) edged down by 0.5% q/q in Q2, ending the short-lived recovery (+5.3%) seen over the previous two quarters, data released by the statistics bureau on September 15 show.

The annual economic growth remained negative for the fifth consecutive quarter at -2.2% y/y in Q2.

The costly and scarce energy (natural gas, electricity) supply subsequent to the start of the conflict in Ukraine pushed down Moldova’s economy, which plunged by 13.4% over the first three quarters of 2022.

The 5.3% recovery in Q4 and Q1 plus the slight downward correction in Q2 this year leaves the country’s economy 9% (seasonally adjusted terms) down from where it was in Q4, 2021, before the war.

The outlook on further economic advances remains neutral despite the central bank having already eased its monetary policy.

The hawkish monetary policy last year to address inflation over 35% y/y certainly played a role in the economic slowdown. But the constraints derived from the energy market were much tighter. While the central bank lifted the monetary constraints and will probably not reverse its policy, the improvement in the energy market may not be permanent and certainly is not consistent enough (energy remains comparatively costly and more scarce).  

Aggregate consumption contracted by 4.7% y/y in H1 (private consumption: -5.6% y/y), constituting the main driver for the deterioration of the economic activity. The contraction was stronger in Q2 at -6.7% y/y (private consumption: -7.7% y/y).

External demand hasn’t improved in itself, but the country’s exports are at such a low level that they can only improve, although they did so only marginally (+0.4% y/y) in H1. Imports contracted by 3% y/y, in line with shrinking demand.

The production decline was seen in most of the economic sectors (services to households -7.4% y/y, manufacturing -11.8% y/y, construction -15.3% y/y) except for very few, notably IT (+10.2% y/y) and surprisingly horeca (+21.1% y/y, possibly still on a low base).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Prices stabilise in Moldova

PM Dorin Recean says Moldova won’t pay Gazprom's $709mn demand

Data

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms

Analysts who had earlier expected inflation to remain close to 10% y/y at the end of 2023 now expect it to hover around the 6% y/y - 7% y/y mark only.

Kosovo's economic growth slows down to 2.0% y/y in Q2

'Punitive measures' introduced by the EU and US over Kosovo's failure to de-escalate tensions in the north have caused growth to slow.

Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August

Prices stabilise, remaining unchanged month-on-month.

Hungarian industrial production falls 2.6% y/y in July

Automotive production rose 14.4% y/y in July, slowing from a 19.1% increase in the previous month.

Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August

International rating agency Fitch expects a long period of disinflation until 2025.

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms
13 hours ago
Kosovo's economic growth slows down to 2.0% y/y in Q2
13 hours ago
Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August
13 hours ago
Hungarian industrial production falls 2.6% y/y in July
4 days ago
Inflation steady at 9.4% y/y in Romania in August
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    6 days ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    7 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    5 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    3 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    21 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss