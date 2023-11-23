Muddy Waters note sends CPI stocks and bonds plummeting

Muddy Waters note sends CPI stocks and bonds plummeting
CPI's Quadrio building in Prague / CPI
By bne IntelliNews November 23, 2023

The Muddy Waters hedge fund is shorting the bonds of CPI Property Group, the Luxembourg-registered company controlled by Czech tycoon Radovan Vitek, saying it has doubts about the value of its assets. The report sent CPIPG bonds and stocks to a record low on November 21.

"We conclude that CPI PG’s controlling shareholder Radovan Vitek has been brazenly looting the company while significantly overstating the value of its assets," Muddy Waters said in a note.

The hedge fund said it had reviewed €1.2 billion of CPI PG transactions and that around half of the value in the transactions it examined were suspect.

"CPI PG’s corporate governance is farcical. We are also concerned about the integrity of CPI PG’s accounts, as accounting throughout the group appears haphazard at best, and indicates that the group’s cash and real estate accounts could be misstated," Muddy Waters said.

CPIPG responded that it is considering “legal steps” and that Muddy Waters is “categorically wrong about CPIPG”.

It said it would prepare a detailed response to the Muddy Waters allegations, and would then hold a call with its bondholders and will "actively seek ways to support our bondholders through buybacks," Reuters reported. The company also said it continued to make "significant disposals".

The price of the company’s 2027 medium-term note fell the most on record in a single day, by 4.3 cents, to 69.508, Reuters noted. On November 22, CPIPG stocks, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, erased earlier losses, closing up at 6.2%.

In June, CPIPG reported an increase in net rental income of 79.4% year-on-year to €197mn in the first quarter of 2023, attributing the significant increase to indexation.

CPIPG's portfolio is valued at over €20bn, according to the company, and its key locations are Prague, Berlin, Warsaw and the CEE region. 

Vitek is the third richest Czech on the Forbes list of dollar billionaires, with a real-time net worth of $6.7bn. He began his activities in the early 1990s Czechoslovak wild privatisation era and has earned a reputation as a ruthless operator during his past deals in Prague and Vienna.

Muddy Waters has accused several companies of fraud in the past years, including companies from China and other Asian countries, but also companies from Europe and North America. It documented frauds in the Chinese company Sino-Forest, whose stocks were traded in Canada.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine EU accession talks will be "difficult", European Council President Michel says

Bulgaria had EU's biggest population slump in pandemic year 2021

INTERVIEW: Green transition must be a just transition, says EBRD chief economist

News

Azerbaijan arrests independent journalists amidst claims of foreign espionage

The crackdown follows a state media campaign alleging that there is a "network of U.S. spies" operating in the country that needs to be "cleansed".

Finland closes all but one border crossing with Russia

Finland has closed off all but one of its border crossings with Russia on November 23 in an effort to stem the tide of asylum seekers arriving at the crossing, believed to have been ferried there by the Kremlin to destabilise the country.

Hungarian government takes aims again at foreign funding of opposition

Acceptance of foreign funds for political purposes, or the attempt to conceal them, would be punishable by up to three years in prison.

Turkey again spikes wheels of Sweden’s Nato bid

Ankara reportedly informs defence alliance that ratification has hit delays ahead of big meeting of Western top diplomats.

Deported Kyrgyz investigative reporter says sources warning of threat to “physical integrity”

Bolot Temirov, living in a secret location in Europe, places copies of obtained sensitive data in a virtual safe managed by Forbidden Stories NGO so other journalists can take up his work if he is killed or incapacitated.

Azerbaijan arrests independent journalists amidst claims of foreign espionage
3 hours ago
Finland closes all but one border crossing with Russia
8 hours ago
Hungarian government takes aims again at foreign funding of opposition
9 hours ago
Turkey again spikes wheels of Sweden’s Nato bid
14 hours ago
Deported Kyrgyz investigative reporter says sources warning of threat to “physical integrity”
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    7 days ago
  2. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  3. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    8 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Russian buyers of foreign assets seen as “new elite”
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    30 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss