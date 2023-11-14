North Macedonia's e-commerce surges with 25% increase in transactions in 2022

North Macedonia's e-commerce surges with 25% increase in transactions in 2022
Prominent Serbian e-commerce platform Ananas officially marked the start of its operations in North Macedonia in October. / Ananas
By bne IntelliNews November 14, 2023

North Macedonia is experiencing a substantial surge in e-commerce, with a 25% increase in the total value of transactions made to online stores by its citizens, both domestically and internationally, to €550.2mn, the head of the Association for E-Commerce of Macedonia (AETM) said on November 14, as reported by news agency MIA.

This significant growth was followed by a 18.5% rise in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

These statistics were brought to light at the Sixth Conference on E-Commerce, organised by the AETM in Skopje.

The conference, with the theme "Redefining E-Commerce with Artificial Intelligence", shed light on the evolving trends in the digital commerce landscape.

The growing trend of expanding the number of devices accepting payment cards at virtual points of sale remains evident, with the count reaching 1,939 online points of sale in June 2023, AETM president Nina Angelovska said.

Angelovska highlighted the interconnected nature of e-commerce growth, pointing to various factors within the e-commerce chain.

She noted a weakness identified in the international deliveries, a challenge echoed in last year's research on geoblocking in CEFTA markets.

Geoblocking persists in e-commerce within these markets, primarily due to costly delivery and customs duties, Angelovska said and emphasised that addressing these challenges forms the foundation for developing initiatives and actionable recommendations.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Top EU diplomat wants Western Balkans involved in bloc’s foreign policy

Slovenia’s rightwing opposition SDS received funds secretly channeled from Hungary

Ukraine and Moldova recommended for EU accession talks, Western Balkans urged to speed up reforms

Tech

Turkey’s Getir to acquire New York-based FreshDirect from Amsterdam-listed Ahold Delhaize

Rapid groceries company looking for change in fortunes following collapse in valuation.

Private equity backers to turn Link Group division into Southeast Europe IT and education champion

Invenio Partners and Vienna-based Accession Capital Partners have acquired the vocational education unit of Serbia's Link Group.

Bosnia's Serb entity to sue US companies for shutting down government’s websites

Websites of Republika Srpska’s government, presidency and civil service were taken down as part of US sanctions on top politicians in the entity.

Albania’s iconic communist-era Pyramid becomes tech and social space

Decaying urban landmark built as museum of communist leader Enver Hoxha now houses startup offices, incubators and classrooms providing free tech education to young Albanians.

Yandex completes first ever empty car driving test

Russian Internet company Yandex has become the first firm in Europe to successfully complete tests of a self-driving car without a human being present in the car, the company said on October 25.

Turkey’s Getir to acquire New York-based FreshDirect from Amsterdam-listed Ahold Delhaize
1 day ago
Private equity backers to turn Link Group division into Southeast Europe IT and education champion
7 days ago
Bosnia's Serb entity to sue US companies for shutting down government’s websites
12 days ago
Albania’s iconic communist-era Pyramid becomes tech and social space
19 days ago
Yandex completes first ever empty car driving test
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    15 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    2 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    5 days ago
  4. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    8 days ago
  5. Cleaner air is accelerating global warming
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    15 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    21 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss