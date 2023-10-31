North Macedonia’s industrial output turns to growth of 4.5% y/y in September

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 31, 2023

North Macedonia's industrial production turned to an annual growth of 4.5% in September, from a 5.1% decrease in the previous month (chart), statistics office data indicated on October 31.

The increase in industrial production during September can be attributed to higher output in manufacturing and mining industry, despite a decrease in the utility sector.

The industrial output in the manufacturing industry went up by 3.8% y/y in September, reversing a 5.5% drop in August.

The mining output jumped by 23.4% y/y, while in the utilities sector it fell by 10.1% y/y.

In the first nine months of the year, the output moved up by 0.7 %.

In 2022, industrial production edged down by 0.3% y/y after increasing 1.4% in 2021.

Data

Czech economy teeters on edge of another recession

GDP in 3Q decreased by 0.3% q/q and by 0.6% y/y.

Polish inflation eases growth to 6.5% y/y in October

Analysts now expect the CPI to continue easing in November and December but at a clearly slower rate.

Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.9% in October

Most significant driver of annual inflation was the 7.3% increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Base effect propels Russia’s car sales in September, with Chinese models dominating

New passenger and light commercial vehicle sales in Russia in September jumped by 120% year on year to 116,234 vehicles.

Albania’s economy among strongest in region, says IMF

IMF forecasts steady GDP expansion of 3.6% in 2023 and 3.3% in 2024 driven by tourism and construction sectors.

Czech economy teeters on edge of another recession
4 hours ago
Polish inflation eases growth to 6.5% y/y in October
16 hours ago
Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.9% in October
1 day ago
Base effect propels Russia’s car sales in September, with Chinese models dominating
2 days ago
Albania’s economy among strongest in region, says IMF
3 days ago

