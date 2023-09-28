North Macedonia’s PPI down by annual 2.1% in August

North Macedonia’s PPI down by annual 2.1% in August
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 28, 2023

North Macedonia’s domestic industrial producer price index (PPI) fell by an annual 2.1% in August, after edging down 0.2% in the previous month (chart), statistics office data indicated on September 28.

August is the second month in a row which saw a PPI annual decline. The PPI grew rapidly from February 2021, but started to show signs of slowdown in November 2022. In the meantime, the country's average annual CPI inflation eased to 8.3% in August.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer index moved down by 0.4% in August after falling 0.5% in the previous month.

Year on year, prices in the key manufacturing sector rose by 1%, while mining sector prices declined by 12.5% y/y.

PPI in utilities were lower by an annual 11% in August.

In the first eight months of the year, the PPI was up 5.6%.

Data

Ukraine's banking sector earns all time high cumulative profits in 8M23, but month on month, earnings growth slows a little

Ukrainian banks continued to earn strong profits in the first eight months of 2023, recording a profit of UAH 95.1bn ($2.5bn), according to National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) data.

Hungarian central bank cuts O/N rate by 100bp

Interest rate on one-day quick deposits offered at daily tenders and the base rate now equal at 13%.

Retail trade turnover in Ukraine up 7.3% in 1H23 and 23.3% in June y/y

Retail trade turnover in Ukraine is bouncing back thanks to the stabilisation of the economy and low base effects, Ukrstat reported on September 26.

NBU said interest rates could be cut to 18% by the end of year as inflation falls

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) says a reduction in the key policy rate to 18% by the end of the year as part of its efforts to support economic recovery is likely, UBN reported on September 26.

High interest rates, gloomy outlook stifle bank lending in Romania

Financial intermediation in Romania plunged to 25.3% in August 2023 amid sluggish lending and high inflation.

