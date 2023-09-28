Over 65,000 refugees have fled Nagorno-Karabakh so far

Over 65,000 refugees have fled Nagorno-Karabakh so far
The refugees are exiting through the Lachin Corridor, which Azerbaijan had blockaded until recently. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 28, 2023

More than 65,000 refugees have now fled  Nagorno-Karabakh  into Armenia, as of September 28, following the breakaway territory's surrender to the Azerbaijan army last week.

The figure is more than half of the overall population of the ethnic Armenians in the region, which stands at about 120,000.

Armenians have lived in the Nagorno-Karabakh region for more than 2,000 years, and have been fighting since the collapse of the Soviet Union for independence from Azerbaijan. They won de facto self-rule in the early 1990s but their position become untenable after further fighting in 2020 and, after peace talks, the statelet will cease to exist in January.

The refugees are exiting through the Lachin corridor, which Azerbaijan had blockaded until recently. It is the only route that refugees can use to exit Nagorno-Karabakh towards Armenia. 

Many of the refugees fleeing to Armenia require medical attention, with the Armenian government and international community attempting to provide adequate medical aid and personnel. The medical situation was already a burden on the Armenian medical system before a gas depot explosion on September 25 killed 68 people and injured hundreds. 

The United States and the European Union have pledged to give almost €24 in aid to help with the humanitarian crisis. The head of the United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power visited Armenia as a response to the crisis, and the United States has pledged to provide “shelter and essential supplies – such as hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing – to address the needs of those affected or displaced by violence in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

Despite Armenia’s best efforts, caring for over 100,000 refugees will be no easy matter, and has already been difficult. The Armenian government is providing some refugees with free housing, but as the number of refugees grows, it will prove difficult to provide it to all of them. The government will assist refugees by giving out food stamps, and may also provide them with compensation to pay for their electricity for the coming winter. The labour and social affairs minister said that the service will be available to every refugee. 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on September 28 that there will soon be no Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh. "The exodus of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians as a result of the ethnic cleansing policy implemented by Azerbaijan continues. This is an act of depatriation, something we have been telling the international community for a long time," said Pashinyan.

"As far as the Armenian government is concerned, today we should first of all, if possible, carefully welcome our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and provide them with the most necessary things," Pashinyan added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dissolves itself

Turkey and Azerbaijan would settle for land corridor running via Iran rather than Armenia claims Erdogan

Former Nagorno-Karabakh state minister Rubin Vardanyan arrested by Azerbaijan on enclave’s border

News

Beijing reportedly shelves construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

Another big blow for ‘CKU’ proponents who have been trying to get the infrastructure project moving for a quarter of a century. Financing said to be a big and unresolved difficulty.

Thunderous explosion rocks Tashkent, one dead and 162 injured in customs warehouse blast

President orders government commission to discover cause of incident within three days. Officials deny explosives involved.

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dissolves itself

President of self-declared republic says all government institutions to be disbanded from January 2024 after Azerbaijani military victory.

Tajikistan hands control over border airports to armed forces

The airports have lain largely idle since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Georgia’s National Bank president confirms suspension of IMF programme

IMF takes action after a former official close to oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili was shielded from US sanctions.

Beijing reportedly shelves construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
2 hours ago
Thunderous explosion rocks Tashkent, one dead and 162 injured in customs warehouse blast
4 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic dissolves itself
10 hours ago
Tajikistan hands control over border airports to armed forces
15 hours ago
Georgia’s National Bank president confirms suspension of IMF programme
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    6 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    5 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    5 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia
    2 days ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    6 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    16 days ago
  5. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss