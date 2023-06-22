PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
Kaczynski's PiS has been on the defensive recently after a Tusk-led rally gathered an estimated 500,000 people in Warsaw demanding the end of PiS rule. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw June 22, 2023

Chairman of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and the de facto leader of the government Jaroslaw Kaczynski officially joined the cabinet line-up on June 21, four months ahead of a critical election, in which PiS is seeking to win an unprecedented third straight term in office.

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the campaign, which has suffered some setbacks recently.

PiS still leads the polls but it has become evident that the party, while still favoured to top the vote this autumn, will not win enough seats to control the parliament on their own.

Kaczynski’s going back to the government is, however, evidence that PiS is seeking a straightforward win, which the ruling party apparently wants to achieve by pitting Kaczynski against arch-rival Donald Tusk, the leader of the biggest opposition party, Civic Coalition (KO).

The new opening of the campaign with Kaczynski in the government – where he will be the sole deputy prime minister – is about to take place. 

The chairman, his formal superior PM Mateusz Morawiecki, and the rest of the party’s top brass are descending on the town of Bogatynia – squeezed between Czechia and Germany in southwestern Poland – this Saturday.

“We want [to be] where there is a real problem,” Joachim Brudzinski MEP, the new chief of the campaign, told the state-run newswire PAP, referring to the plight of the Turow mine in Bogatynia.

The mine is the focus of a legal battle, with environmental NGOs from Poland, Czechia and Germany looking to secure the mine’s closure because of the mine’s impact on neighbouring communities. 

Poland insists that the mine must keep working as it is too critical for the country’s energy security, supplying lignite to the nearby power plant, which, in turn, produces some 7% of Poland’s electricity. 

“Let [Tusk] organise his events where he and his people feel safe, where he won’t ever face up to people’s problems,” Brudzinski added in a swipe at KO’s convention in Wroclaw, taking place this weekend as well.

PiS has been on the defensive recently after a Tusk-led rally gathered an estimated 500,000 people in Warsaw demanding the end of PiS rule.

The ruling party also made some blunders. PiS passed a hugely controversial law in late May establishing a special committee to probe “Russian influence” on Poland, a potentially handy tool to discredit Tusk.

The passing of the law likely boosted turnout at the Warsaw rally, which PiS also attempted to portray as a hate event via an Auschwitz-themed video released on social media, another move that backfired after President Andrzej Duda, a PiS loyalist, criticised it.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May

US chipmaker Intel to invest €4.6bn in Polish semiconductor assembly plant

Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Georgia fully implements only three out of 12 EU recommendations

The assessment is a blow to the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been accused by opposition parties and NGOs of drifting away from the EU and towards Moscow.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
53 minutes ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
10 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago
Georgia fully implements only three out of 12 EU recommendations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss