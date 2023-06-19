Polish core inflation eases to lowest level since December

Polish core inflation eases to lowest level since December
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw June 19, 2023

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy, fell to 11.5% y/y in May (chart), the expansion rate easing 0.7pp versus April, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on June 16.

It was only a second fall in core inflation’s y/y growth rate in nearly two years, with the index now joining other inflation readings in what analysts predict will be a fairly protracted easing of price growth.

"The pace of disinflation will visibly slow in the fourth quarter and a further decline to target cannot be taken for granted,” ING said in a comment, pointing to the expected rebound in economic activity later this year and expansionary fiscal policy. 

“The government has increased this year's state budget deficit to PLN92bn (€20.56bn) and will boost the 500+ child benefit to PLN800 in 2024. In addition, the minimum wage will increase by more than 20% next year. In our view, this will translate into continued double-digit growth in average wages in the economy, keeping core inflation elevated,” ING also said.

Historically, core inflation would fall more or less in line with easing CPI. Analysts say, however, that past trends were very much unlike today’s when inflation is accompanied by record-low unemployment, which is conducive to wages growing fast. 

Poland's gross wages indeed grew 14.3% y/y in the first quarter, still trailing March headline inflation by 1.8pp. 

CPI growth eased further to 13% y/y in June, the most recent reading from the statistical office GUS showed last week.

“In this context, a possible rate cut at the end of 2023 is more likely to be a one-off move, while the regular monetary easing cycle is likely to start in the third quarter [of 2024]. We note that Poland's core inflation picture is the least favourable in the CEE region,” according to ING.

The NBP's reference rate has been 6.75% since September.

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 0.4% in May, 0.8pp below the monthly expansion rate in April, the NBP data also showed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May

US chipmaker Intel to invest €4.6bn in Polish semiconductor assembly plant

Data

Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation

The hunt is on for FX to stabilise economy. Finance minister flies off to UAE. Central bank governor prioritises calls with Wall Street.

Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May

The figures are consistent with the weakening of demand amid high – although diminishing - inflation and high interest rates in Poland.

North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6%

NBRM's monetary tightening continues as risks associated with inflation remain.

Annual growth of Slovenia’s PPI slows to 6.6% in May

The PPI's momentum decelerated after it peaked at 22.5% in May 2022.

Istanbul-listed Europen obtains TRY 500mn 10-year loan from Development Bank of Turkey at TLREF+1%

Central bank extends loans under Advance Loans Against Investment Commitment scheme launched during pandemic. TRY 244bn so far extended, equivalent to 3% share of Turkey’s TRY 9 trillion ($380.2bn) lira loans volume.

Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation
12 hours ago
Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May
1 day ago
North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6%
1 day ago
Annual growth of Slovenia’s PPI slows to 6.6% in May
1 day ago
Istanbul-listed Europen obtains TRY 500mn 10-year loan from Development Bank of Turkey at TLREF+1%
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss