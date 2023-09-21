Public sector investments fuel construction industry’s growth in Romania

Public sector investments fuel construction industry’s growth in Romania
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2023

The volume of construction works in Romania (chart) increased by 15.8% y/y in July, the statistics office INS announced.

The annual growth rate remained above 15% y/y for the fourth consecutive month.

In July, the growth was fueled by civil engineering (infrastructure) works, which surged by 37.6% y/y in the month and maintained an annual growth rate of over 35% y/y for the fourth consecutive month.

The construction of non-residential constructions is also growing, by 7.7% y/y in July and 12% y/y in the rolling 12-month period ending July. But this sector’s growth is more volatile because it includes segments with different trends (office, retail and logistics).

As regards the residential buildings segment, it posted negative growth in July (-14.3% y/y) and in the rolling 12-month period (-3% y/y) but on a longer-term perspective it stagnated after record growth rates in 2020-2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovakia, Romania and Poland move to settle grain dispute with Ukraine

Planet’s health is in danger zone

Fiscal corrective package unveiled by Romanian government disappoints investors

Data

Slovak unemployment edges up to 4% in August

Year-on-year, unemployment decreased by 0.53 percentage points.

Steep appreciation in lek causes slump in Albania’s exports

The value of Albania's exports fell by 21.9% y/y in August, decline caused by rise of lek and fall in prices on world markets.

Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter

Ukraine has accumulated 14.7bn cubic metres of natural gas in its underground storage facilities, passing the target needed to get through the winter, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported on September 19.

NBU cuts policy rate to 20%

Andriy Pishniy, the Chairman of the NBU board, said one of the primary drivers behind this rate reduction is the continued deceleration of inflation in Ukraine. In August, annual inflation slowed to 8.6%, a figure below the NBU's initial forecast.

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms

Analysts who had earlier expected inflation to remain close to 10% y/y at the end of 2023 now expect it to hover around the 6% y/y - 7% y/y mark only.

Slovak unemployment edges up to 4% in August
10 hours ago
Steep appreciation in lek causes slump in Albania’s exports
1 day ago
Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter
1 day ago
NBU cuts policy rate to 20%
1 day ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    8 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    6 days ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    3 days ago
  5. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    9 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    24 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    9 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss