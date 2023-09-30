Robert Fico's Smer wins Slovak general election

Former populist premier Robert Fico has won an unexpectedly big victory in Slovakia's snap election on September 30, scoring 23% against the liberal Progressive Slovakia's 18% with almost all the votes counted.

The voter turnout is 68.51%, a 3 percentage points up from the previous election in 2020.

The result goes against exit polls which had predicted Progressive Slovakia had edged ahead. President Zuzana Caputova will now give Fico the crucial first chance to form what would be his fourth government.

Whether Fico succeeds will depend on the stance of Robert Pellegrini, his former lieutenant, who has formed his own centre-left Hlas party and now sits in third place at 14.7% after being squeezed by the two leading parties.

Former media advisor to ex-Prime Minister Eduard Heger and liberal daily DeinnkN columnist Ivan Stulajter told bne Intellinews that Fico and Pellegrini are now "key people" for the formation of the future cabinet and that it is "highly probable" that the two will cooperate.

Earlier, Pellegrini had indicated he preferred not to co-operate with Fico, but appears to have veered back to him in recent weeks and has been criticising the Progressives. There has been speculation that he personally will not take part in the government but will agree with Smer to form a government together and be their joint candidate to succeed Caputova as president next year.

Fico has not yet commented on the results, leaving the party headquarters shortly after 5 a.m. when it was clear Smer was winning.

Leader of Progressive Slovakia (PS) Michal Simecka thanked everyone who came to the elections and highlighted that PS registered the "historically best result of any liberal party in Slovakia."

In her editorial commentary, editor-in-chief of liberal daily SME, Beata Balogova, wrote that "the spread of fear secured a victory for Fico," in reference to Smer's aggressive campaign on social media. "Enough people came to trust Fico in that liberalism and human rights can be a greater threat to a citizen than blossoming corruption and sympathy to Putin's regime," Balogova continued.

Her colleague, investigative journalist Eva Mihockova, told bne Intellinews, "we've witnessed a victory of an anti-democratic campaign based on igniting hatred and fear of everyone - from bears to migrants and liberals."

Fico's left-leaning Smer party will also aim to partner with the ultranationalist Slovak Nationalist Party (SNS), which won 5.6%. Together with Hlas, the three parties would have a narrow majority of 79 seats in the 150-member parliament.

When asked whether a more moderate Pellegrini might object to being in coalition with SNS, which includes ex-members of openly neofascist L'SNS, Stulajter said that Pellegrini has already been in the government with SNS as a member of the Smer party.

Stulajter also did not rule out an attempt to bring Christian Democratic KDH on board post-election cooperation if Fico and Pellegrini "would want to disperse foreign policy concerns," which coalition with SNS would raise.

Prior to the vote, fears amounted in light of Fico's aggressive rhetoric that if his Smer returns to power Fico could ally with Viktor Orban’s Hungary to try to obstruct the work of the Commission, including aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia.

Conservative KDH will return to the parliament after obtaining 6.8% of the vote. Its leader, Milan Majersky, previously ruled out cooperation with Smer, but Stulajter pointed out that the party will hold a summit in mid-October. KDH's participation in the coalition talks "would depend if and what offer" would be made to the party.

Neoliberal SaS of Richard Sulik re-entered the parliament with 6.3%, but it is unlikely Sulik would be in the mix in talks which would involve Smer.

One big surprise in the election was the failure of the neo-fascist Republika party to pass the 5% threshold to enter parliament. Another surprise is the result of populist OLaNO-led coalition, which is returning to the parliament with 8.9%.

Critics point to OLaNO's leader, Igor Matovic, and his confrontational politics, which played a major role in the collapse of Heger's cabinet, as paving the way for Fico's return.

The results confirm a disappointing trend for liberal right-wing parties - Democrats of Eduard Heger won't be in the parliament after they failed to unite fragmented center-right parties.

The Slovak election comes just two weeks before the Polish general election, in which there is a tight race between Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) and Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform. If Kaczynski were also to be-re-elected, they could partner with Orban to make it much more much difficult for the European Union to move towards majority voting and to reach deals by the end of the year on an increase to the bloc’s budget, a new agreement on rules governing member-state budgets, a decision on beginning accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the formal implementation of a new system for handling asylum seekers and migrants.

Opponents also claim Fico could follow Orban’s playbook by trying to hollow out Slovak democracy, If Fico manages to return to power, there are fears he could undermine the country’s judiciary and police in an effort to safeguard Smer politicians and Smer-linked officials from ongoing criminal investigations.

Furthermore, opponents fear that he is determined never to allow such attacks to happen again, and he will now follow the Orban playbook of dismantling the country’s democracy and attacking the independent media and civil society organisations that he blames for the protests that brought him down in 2018.

Fico has also tried to paint himself as the stability and order candidate, someone who will put an end to the chaos of the last centre-right government, and who is much better experienced than Simecka, who only took over as PS party leader two years ago.

Coalition building could still be protracted given the spread of the votes among seven parties and the divisions between them. Some commentators have previously predicted that no-one will succeed and the country will have to have another election.

Support for Progressive Slovakia, which failed to enter parliament in 2020, has surged in recent weeks as the election became polarised between it and the left-leaning Smer party, with the liberal party expected to have done well among young urban voters.

Before the coalition is formed, the technocrat government of Ludovit Odor will stay in office, but without the power to pass any significant reforms.

One of the key issues in the election was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Fico calling for an end to Slovak military aid and peace talks now. He also opposes further sanctions on Russia and Ukrainian membership of Nato.

Fico also says that the war is to blame for the sharp rise in food and energy prices that have hurt Slovak living standards. He has pledged to protect Slovaks from further hardship by an array of populist promises, despite the country’s serious budget deficit of close to 7% of GDP this year.

He has also attacked the government over the ongoing wave of irregular migrants.

The campaign has been plagued by disinformation on social media, including a deep fake recording of Simecka calling for higher beer prices.

President Caputova has been repeatedly warning that her country is in an “information storm”, saying there is “not only polarisation but fragmentation within our society”.

In May Bratislava-based think-tank Globsec published a survey showing that only 40% of Slovaks think Russia was responsible for the war in Ukraine by attacking Ukraine, while at the same time, 34% think the West is responsible by provoking Russia.