Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink expands to Germany, Austria and Switzerland
SeedBlink's founders announce the platform's expansion into the DACH countries. / SeedBlink
By bne IntelliNews June 9, 2023

SeedBlink, the equity management and financing platform for European innovation founded in Romania, has announced its expansion in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH countries). 

Seedblink said it is ramping up its European expansion efforts in 2023 following its successful entry into the CEE and Benelux regions in 2022.

“Our official DACH presence is designed to accelerate investment in the region and capitalize on the highly active innovation and entrepreneurial landscape across all tech sectors, by opening access to the VC asset class to new audiences. It also provides a unique opportunity to further collaborate with local VCs, business angels' groups, and family offices to leverage the dynamism of the German-speaking economy, with a focus on DeepTech and Life Sciences,” said Eric Bartha, SeedBlink’s head of investment management. 

“By partnering up with local VCs and business angels, we are aiming to co-invest more than €1.5mn in 2023 in eight start-ups and plan to double these volumes in 2024.” 

Bartha will be spearheading the DACH market entry. His role revolves around finding ambitious founders looking to add a European community of investors to their venture capital fundraising, as well as connecting with local partners and family offices.

SeedBlink has so far contributed to DACH ecosystem funding with more than €1.3mn, having among its portfolio companies German BioTech startup MK2 Biotechnologies, MedTech BrainHero that addresses children with Autism Spectrum Disease and ADHD, Swisspod, the Swiss start-up developing an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system, Fretello, the Austrian Edtech for guitar learning, and Tripmakery, a travel tech startup for large group bookings.

