Turkey hikes tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%

Turkey hikes tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade July 16, 2023

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has hiked the banking and insurance transaction tax (BSMV) on consumer loans to 15% from 10%, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

Recently, the government hiked wages paid to public servants and payments to pensioners while sharp tax hikes were also delivered via an omnibus bill. The omnibus law became effective on July 15, when it was published in the Official Gazette.

Turkey is currently going through a gradual monetary tightening and normalisation process, the central bank said on June 22, when it hiked its policy rate by 650bp to 15% at the first monetary policy committee (MPC) led by new governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

The fiscal tightening led by new finance minister Mehmet Simsek is proceeding on a more “front-loaded” track rather than “gradual”. The government may have decided to tighten its grip by the end of 2023 and deliver relief in the new year, prior to the local polls to be held in March.

In parallel with the tightening process, weighted average interest rates imposed on new commercial loans jumped to 24% as of July 7 from 15% two weeks ago.

Story chart: Lira loan and deposit rates.

The average consumer loan rate hit 48% as of July 7 while the average vehicle loan rate reached 41% and the average mortgage rate rose to 28%.

The average lira deposit rate with maturities up to three months retreated to 38% as of July 7 after hitting 42% on June 23.

Turkey’s official consumer price index (CPIinflation stood at 38% y/y in June versus 40% y/y in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said on July 5.

In the same period that the sharp rises were observed in loan rates, loan growth stopped. The total lira loans volume in the balance sheet of Turkey’s banking industry remained flat at TRY 6.7 trillion as of July 7 compared to June 23.

The vehicle loans and housing loans volumes also remained flat in the same period at TRY 83bn and TRY 439bn, respectively.

Credit card debt also stayed flat at TRY 787bn while personal finance loans volume rose to TRY 870bn as of July 7 from TRY 860bn as of June 23.

The latest 5pp tax hike is related to the personal finance loans.

Chart: Despite the latest stabilisation, net lira loans volume rose by TRY 1.6 trillion as of July 7 compared to end-2022. In 2022, a record TRY 2.3 trillion was registered in net lira loans growth.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Neobank acquisition makes Papara Turkey’s first fintech unicorn

Turkey bans sale of second-hand vehicles for higher prices than new vehicles

Turkey to automatically hike gasoline tax in every six months

Data

Automotive sector eases decline of Hungary’s industrial sector

Automotive production rose 10.5% year-on-year in May, while total industrial output fell 6.9%.

Czech inflation is in single digits for first time in a year and a half

Czech consumer prices increased by 9.7% year-on-year and by 0.3% month-on-month in June.

Romania’s industry remains region’s laggard, with a 6.3% decline versus 2019

Industrial output in Romania (chart) decreased by 4.8% y/y in May and by 4.7% y/y in the entire year-to-date period (January-May), while the contraction in the core manufacturing sector was around 4% y/y (-3.9% y/y on average for January-May).

World sees record heat waves

According to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the world has just experienced the hottest week on record (average July 3-9), reports Statista.

Turkey bans sale of second-hand vehicles for higher prices than new vehicles

Vehicles in Turkey are sold on the black market. Analysts link the strong demand for cars in Turkey to the country’s current difficult economic environment, where consumers see vehicles as a safer asset bet against inflation.

Automotive sector eases decline of Hungary’s industrial sector
2 days ago
Czech inflation is in single digits for first time in a year and a half
2 days ago
Romania’s industry remains region’s laggard, with a 6.3% decline versus 2019
2 days ago
World sees record heat waves
3 days ago
Turkey bans sale of second-hand vehicles for higher prices than new vehicles
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  2. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  3. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    4 days ago
  4. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    4 days ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    4 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    25 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    26 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss