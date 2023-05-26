Turkey’s pro-Kurdish parties maintain backing for run-off challenger to Erdogan despite nationalist turn

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish parties maintain backing for run-off challenger to Erdogan despite nationalist turn
In a last gasp bid to find votes to win the runoff, challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu has made a deal on expelling migrants with far right Victory Party leader Umit Ozdag. / @kilicdarogluk, screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews May 26, 2023

Turkey's pro-Kurdish parties have reaffirmed their support for opposition unity candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in this weekend's run-off presidential election, one day after conveying their anger at a deal he struck on the expulsion of migrants in order to win the endorsement of a far right party.

Their discomfort at maintaining their backing for Kilicdaroglu was evident in the fact that they did not name him in their May 25 statement on whom they would advise their supporters to vote for in the May 28 showdown. Kurds make up around a fifth of Turkey’s 85mn-strong population and, given the fanning of nationalism seen during the campaigning, will fear a renewed crackdown under the regime, should it emerge unscathed from the election as most analysts expect it to do.

The alternative to Kilicdaroglu in the runoff is Turkey’s leader of two decades Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who officially defeated Kilicdaroglu in the election first round on May 14 by 49.5% to 44.9% and is widely expected to secure re-election in Sunday’s head to head.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and its Green Left (YSP) ally explained on May 25 that they were still seeking a change of government in the runoff and would thus not change their stance on whom to vote for.

HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan told a news conference that party members would vote to end Erdogan's "one-man regime", which she referred to as a “freak regime”, saying: "The freak regime created by Erdogan and his partners is the cause of the societal problems that are being experienced. What will be voted on May 28 is whether this freak regime will continue or not."

Kilicdaroglu on May 24 announced a deal with the anti-immigrant Victory Party (ZP), which secured him their endorsement. The ZP won 2.2% of votes in the parliamentary election that ran in parallel with the presidential poll first-round vote.

To secure the accord, Kilicdaroglu agreed to an article expressing support for the regime policy of replacing mayors with state-appointed trustees where a court ruled that they had terrorism links. Most HDP mayors elected in 2019 have been replaced by such officials.

Buldan was also critical of election campaign rhetoric in which migrants are used for political purposes, saying: "The refugee and migrant problem can only be solved with a strong struggle for peace against policies of war."

The six-party Nation Alliance led by Kilicdaroglu previously said it would end the practice of replacing mayors with government-appointed trustees.

The endorsement of Kilicdaroglu by ZP leader Umit Ozdag goes some way to countering the endorsement Erdogan received on May 22 from Sinan Ogan, the presidential candidate of a ZP-led far right alliance, who came third in the first-round vote with 5.2% support.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey heads for darker waters

How an eleventh hour promise showed the game was up for Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu

Stockholm says Sweden and Turkey’s top diplomats to meet ‘soon’ on Nato expansion

News

Vote for new Latvian president could break up ruling coalition

The election of Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics could precipitate the formation of a new coalition as the ruling New Unity's partners do not want it to hold the presidency as well as the premiership.

KFOR forcibly disperses protest in northern Kosovo

Dozens injured in clashes between Kosovan police and ethnic Serb protesters.

Duda says he will sign bill to bar politicians for being under Russian influence

Opposition fears the bill could be an attempt at eliminating former premier Donald Tusk from running in this autumn’s election under trumped-up allegations.

Stockholm says Sweden and Turkey’s top diplomats to meet ‘soon’ on Nato expansion

Hopes rise Turkish president will clear way for Swedish membership of defence bloc now that his country's elections are over and done with.

Lavrov makes surprise visit to Kenya as Moscow seeks support for Ukraine war

Although Kenya continues to project a non-alignment stance on the Ukraine war, the East African nation sees Moscow as a key partner in trade and investment.

Vote for new Latvian president could break up ruling coalition
3 hours ago
KFOR forcibly disperses protest in northern Kosovo
12 hours ago
Duda says he will sign bill to bar politicians for being under Russian influence
13 hours ago
Stockholm says Sweden and Turkey’s top diplomats to meet ‘soon’ on Nato expansion
17 hours ago
Lavrov makes surprise visit to Kenya as Moscow seeks support for Ukraine war
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    4 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    1 day ago
  3. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    1 day ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    16 days ago
  5. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    16 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    4 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    21 days ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss