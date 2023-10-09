Two Israelis killed after Egyptian police officer fires on tourists

Two Israelis killed after Egyptian police officer fires on tourists
Two Israelis dead in Egypt shooting following attacks on Gaza. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews October 9, 2023

Two Israeli tourists have been shot dead by an Egyptian police officer on October 8 after he fired on a tourist group, Israeli media reported.

The shooting comes on the back of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, where militants broke through an Israeli barbed wire fence which separated Israel from the poor Palestinian enclave on the border of Egypt. The attack has left hundreds dead on both sides of the barrier, where Palestinian militants raided Israeli cities and towns across the areas surrounding Gaza.

The officer, who is a police secretary responsible for securing tourist areas, reportedly fired his weapon at the group in the Mansheya area in Alexandria.

Extra News TV channel in Egypt reported that another person was also injured in the attack.

Egyptian security forces have begun investigating the matter, following the breakout of violence in the country, which officially has a peace deal with Israel.

To the north of the country on October 8, militant forces have also begun shelling Israel from Lebanon with rockets. It is believed to be an attack from the militant group Hezbollah; this could mean that the Shi’ite group backed by Iran could begin a northern incursion on Israel.

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) channels on Telegram messenger report that Hezbollah is reportedly using Ababil 2 drones made by Iran.

Late at night on October 7, Israel continued its attacks on Gaza with missile strikes on several buildings and the Al-Amin Mohammad Mosque in Khan Unis.

News

Iran says any foolish act against it will meet a devastating response

Western media and politicians have pointed the finger at Iran because of the scale and sophistication of the Hamas operation against Israel.

Progressive Slovakia offers to give up PM post in push for government without Smer

Progressive Slovakia has offered the premiership to Robert Pellegrini, leader of the third-ranked Hlas party, in an effort to stop him forming a government with Robert Fico's Smer party.

Iran's president voices support for Palestinians amid escalating conflict with Israel

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has come out in support of Palestine in his latest speech damning Israel.

Catastrophic quake strikes western Afghanistan, Taliban report over 2,000 deaths

More than 2,000 people have lost their lives following a powerful earthquake in western Afghanistan, the Taliban announced on October 8.

Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency

Iranians who support the ongoing Hamas insurgency in southern Israel have celebrated in Tehran’s Palestine Square on October 7.

Reports

