Uzbekistan ramps up imports of Kazakh wheat to five-year high

Uzbekistan’s 8M23 wheat imports from Kazakhstan reached the highest level seen in five years, Trend has reported, citing official data.

Imports amounted to 3.88mn tonnes, up 50% y/y. Uzbekistan thus accounted for half of Kazakhstan’s wheat exports in the first two-thirds of the year. In full-year 2022, the Uzbek market purchased 45% of wheat shipped by Central Asia’s largest economy.

Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan trade turnover reached $5.0bn in 2022, marking a 29.8% y/y expansion. Kazakh goods imported by Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s second largest economy, increased by 33% to $3.7bn.

Kazakhstan’s supplies of ore and copper concentrates grew by 4.8 times, wheat exports moved up 32.3%, passenger cars 83.7%, fresh and chilled beef by 4.1-fold and unprocessed aluminium 70.4%.

Uzbekistan’s 2022 exports to Kazakhstan rose by 21.4% to $1.3bn.

Kazakhstan mainly buys car bodies, spark-ignition internal combustion engines, grapes, flat-rolled products made of unalloyed clad steel, building bricks, floor blocks and similar ceramic products, parts and accessories for cars and tractors ad ethylene polymers from Uzbekistan.