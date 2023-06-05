Wages in Moldova down real 3.9% y/y in Q1

The net average monthly salary in Moldova was MDL11,486.2 ($649), up by 20.1% y/y in nominal terms but 3.9% down in real terms, the statistics office announced.

Real wages in Moldova decreased by 10% y/y in real terms last year but they were 2% above the 2019 average.

Employment remained constant in Q1 from the first quarter of 2022.

Employment has been roughly constant in Moldova since the beginning of 2021 and not much different from the pre-covid period (2019).

Salaries increased nominally in all economic activities in Q1 this year, but the most significant increase was registered among workers in transport and storage activities — by 37.6% y/y, support services — by 33.2% and among workers in the recreation and entertainment industry — by 29.8%.

The highest salaries are in the IT industry at over MDL29,800 (+21.9 y/y), and finance and insurance at MDL21,700(+25% y/y).

The lowest salaries have advanced at below-average rates: in agriculture, forestry and fisheries — MDL7,000 (+12.6% y/y) and in tourism and public catering — MDL7,200 (+17.7% y/y).

Salaries in education — MDL9,500 — are below the statistical average despite the 22.3% y/y advance, while in healthcare they are above average at MDL12,100 (+12.4% y/y).