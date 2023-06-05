Wages in Moldova down real 3.9% y/y in Q1

Wages in Moldova down real 3.9% y/y in Q1
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 5, 2023

The net average monthly salary in Moldova was MDL11,486.2 ($649), up by 20.1% y/y in nominal terms but 3.9% down in real terms, the statistics office announced.

Real wages in Moldova decreased by 10% y/y in real terms last year but they were 2% above the 2019 average.

Employment remained constant in Q1 from the first quarter of 2022.

Employment has been roughly constant in Moldova since the beginning of 2021 and not much different from the pre-covid period (2019).

Salaries increased nominally in all economic activities in Q1 this year, but the most significant increase was registered among workers in transport and storage activities — by 37.6% y/y, support services — by 33.2% and among workers in the recreation and entertainment industry — by 29.8%.

The highest salaries are in the IT industry at over MDL29,800 (+21.9 y/y), and finance and insurance at MDL21,700(+25% y/y). 

The lowest salaries have advanced at below-average rates: in agriculture, forestry and fisheries — MDL7,000 (+12.6% y/y) and in tourism and public catering — MDL7,200 (+17.7% y/y).

Salaries in education — MDL9,500 — are below the statistical average despite the 22.3% y/y advance, while in healthcare they are above average at MDL12,100 (+12.4% y/y).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Support for Moldova, solidarity with Ukraine at second EPC summit

European Commission announces enhanced support for Moldova ahead of EPC summit in Chisinau

VISEGRAD BLOG: Macron makes the weather in Eastern Europe

Data

Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023

Russian grain exports are expected to reach record levels in the current 2022-2023 agricultural season, with estimates by various domestic agencies and institutions ranging from 55.5mn to 59.3mn tonnes.

Russian banking sector back in profit

Russia’s banking sector recorded a net profit of RUB224bn in April, with an annual return on equity of 21%. While this figure represents a one-third decrease compared to March, the sector profits already top RUB1 trillion.

Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index gained 0.4 points to 47 in May (chart), beating expectations, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on June 1.

Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI data show ‘strong’ growth momentum in May

For the first time in six months, companies expanded staffing levels.

Russia’s PMI continues to accelerate in May

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 53.5 points in May, above the 50.0 no-change mark indicating expansion, signalling a “solid upturn in operating conditions at Russian manufacturing firms.

Record-breaking Russian grain exports expected in 2023
1 hour ago
Russian banking sector back in profit
2 days ago
Disinflation drives slight easing of manufacturing downturn in Poland, PMI shows
3 days ago
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing PMI data show ‘strong’ growth momentum in May
3 days ago
Russia’s PMI continues to accelerate in May
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    10 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    7 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    22 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    7 days ago
  5. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    22 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    10 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    25 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    27 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss