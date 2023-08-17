bneGREEN: Bulgartransgaz to explore demand for hydrogen transmission

Hydrogen, as an energy carrier with zero emissions, is of key importance in the European Union's plans for a phased transformation of the energy sector. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 17, 2023

Bulgaria’s gas transmission and storage system operator Bulgartransgaz has launched a non-binding survey to determine the market demand for hydrogen transmission capacity, it said in a statement on August 17.

In April, Bulgartransgaz said it plans to invest €600mn by the end of 2032 in development of its network and another €860mn in development of a hydrogen pipeline.

Hydrogen, as an energy carrier with zero emissions, is of key importance in the European Union's plans for a phased transformation of the energy sector and the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050, Bulgartransgaz noted.

“Bulgartransgaz plans projects in the field of hydrogen, including for the construction of infrastructure for the transmission of pure hydrogen and the adaptation of the existing gas infrastructure for the transmission of hydrogen-gas mixtures with a hydrogen content of up to 10%,” the company said in the press release.

The survey, to be carried out in collaboration with neighbouring operators, aims to determine the expected demand for hydrogen transmission capacity and identify market interest in hydrogen's potential role within the future energy mix.

The results will help the company to plan the necessary hydrogen transmission infrastructure to and through Bulgaria.

The deadline to submit information about potential interest is September 15.

bneGreen: Carbon capture is only a way to make people feel good about continuing emissions

In recent weeks, the United States has witnessed a surge in carbon capture investment, with major players in the energy sector making significant moves. However, as a technology it remains ineffective.

bneGREEN: Iranian officials inaugurate 10-MW solar plant in Semnan

Iran inaugurates 10-MW solar power plant in Semnan province in the latest push to reduce reliance on fossil fuels as blackouts sweep country amid extreme heat.

bneGREEN: TotalEnergies takes full control of Total Eren to boost renewables portfolio

French multinational energy company TotalEnergies revealed on July 25 that it will acquire complete control of joint venture Total Eren.

bneGREEN: Mediterranean presidents unite in appeal for climate action amid catastrophic wildfires

The Mediterranean Basin has experienced unprecedented scorching heat this summer.

Estonia to punish companies that chop down forests to make way for construction

Climate ministry official says deforestation to build settlements or roads directly impedes the achievement of nature conservation and climate targets.

