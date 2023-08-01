bneGREEN: Heatwave shuts down Iran for two days

Iranian authorities have declared August 2 and 3 as national bank holidays due to abnormally intense heat across the country, IRNA reported on August 1.

With elevated temperatures expected in the first week of August, a new temperature record could be set across the already largely semi-arid and arid country that has faced significant drought in recent years. Cities across Iran, including the capital Tehran, have endured blackouts during those years with the already over-stretched power grids failing under the weight of electricity demand driven by surging air conditioner usage.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the decision to temporarily close government offices, banks and schools was due to the Iranian Health Ministry's warning of a possible spike in heatstroke cases due to the heat.

Over the past week, the air temperature in Iran has climbed above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

In Tehran on August 1, the thermometer rose to 40 degrees, and in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran to 50 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists predict that over the next three days, the temperature in Tehran could stay above 40 degrees.

Earlier, on July 31, Iran’s power industry spokesperson Mustafa Rajabi Mashhadi said electricity consumption peaked at nearly 71,000 megawatts (MW), a record, on July 29.

By August 1, the record was broken, with consumption moving beyond 72,000 MW.