Czech cyanide maker Draslovka in talks on potential IPO

Czech cyanide maker Draslovka in talks on potential IPO
World’s largest producer of sodium cyanide is considering a listing in London or another international exchange.
By bne IntelliNews July 31, 2023

The world’s largest producer of sodium cyanide, Czech Draslovka, is talking to banks about a possible stock market entry, seeking an underwriter for an initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported citing three anonymous sources familiar with the developments.

The IPO venue has yet to be decided, with London being one of the possibilities. Draslovka’s CEO Pavel Bruzek Jr. told Reuters in June that the company is working with JPMorgan to secure additional funds.

“As has been previously disclosed, Draslovka’s international growth strategy requires capital, and an IPO is being considered as one of our options,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters, adding that an ongoing “dialogue with financial advisors” is taking place.

The company’s evaluation could be in the billions of dollars by the time it lists, which could be early next year if any of the plans go ahead.

Sodium cyanide is used to extract metals from ores. The site where Draslovka has its factory, has been home to  chemical factories since before WWII. Previously a German-run factory at the same location produced other chemicals used in mining and agriculture, including the notorious Zyklon B. The gas was widely used as a rat poison and to delouse clothes, but was used in Nazi-era concentration camps to murder mostly Jewish prisoners.

A spokesman for Draslovka told bne IntelliNews that the German factory was destroyed in the war by Allied bombs and later rebuilt on the same site during Czech communist times. However, there is no legal connection between the German run factory and Draslovka, which are entirely different entities. Moreover, there is no documentary evidence that any Zyklon B from the former German-run factory was used in the Nazi death camps, but there is plenty of evidence that shows other German-run factories supplied Zyklon B to the concentration camps.

Based in Kolin, Central Bohemia, the factory was privatised in the 1990s after a period of nationalisation during the communist era in then Czechoslovakia and acquired by the Bruzek family in 1996. Draslovka Holding BV became a 100% shareholder.

Reuters noted that last year the company sold $150mn (€136mn) of preferred stock to American fund Oaktree Capital Management and embarked on an acquisition spree, boosting the company’s revenue by 286% to $468mn, but recorded a 13% drop in Ebitda to $77mn in 2022.

The company is targeting an Ebitda of around $400mn within the next five years.

Addendum: a previous version of this story said that Draslovka was making Zyklon B at the same site before and during WWII, which was incorrect. Draslovka has no connection to the pre-war German-run factory whatsoever.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech oligarch Kretinsky reaches an agreement on entry into French retailer Casino

NEMETHY: Comparing the SME sector of Hungary with the Visegrad Four and EU

Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market

News

Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones

Tajiks are favoured for their ability to help translate communication with Iranian engineers.

Wheat, rice and El Niño: food security warning lights are flashing red

Russia’s exit from the Black Sea grain initiative, India’s ban on rice exports and a “strong” El Niño expected in the second half of this year means the global food security warning lights have started to flash red.

Hungary's ruling Fidesz boycotts extraordinary parliament session on Sweden's Nato accession

Hungary remains the only EU member state not to have ratified Sweden's accession to Nato.

US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials

Member of the Bosnian presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic and Republika Srpska PM Radovan Viskovic among those sanctioned for undermining the agreements that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

Business as usual in Moscow’s International Business Center as commuters return to the office just one day after Ukrainian drone strikes

The Moscow International Business Center, better known as Moscow City, is a commercial district hosting seven of Europe’s ten-highest skyscrapers, and houses offices for the country’s largest and best-known businesses.

Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones
27 minutes ago
Wheat, rice and El Niño: food security warning lights are flashing red
2 hours ago
Hungary's ruling Fidesz boycotts extraordinary parliament session on Sweden's Nato accession
2 hours ago
US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials
2 hours ago
Business as usual in Moscow’s International Business Center as commuters return to the office just one day after Ukrainian drone strikes
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  2. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    4 days ago
  3. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    1 day ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    15 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss