ECA50: Uzbekistan goes from one to eleven airlines in three years

ECA50: Uzbekistan goes from one to eleven airlines in three years
After only having one airline for decades, Uzbekistan has added ten more in the space of only three years / bne IntelliNews
By Alisher Djumanov in Tashkent January 18, 2024

Richard Branson once famously said: "If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and launch a new airline."

During the past several years, a record number of 64 airlines went bankrupt worldwide, largely due to the COVID pandemic. Despite widespread airline bankruptcies, bailouts, and investor losses elsewhere, Uzbekistan is charging ahead with a world-beating surge in new airline launches.

Central Asia’s most populous nation has gone from one to eleven airlines in three years, the ten-fold increase in the number of airlines that must be the world record for the last three years.

Located at the heart of the Eurasian region where many countries have been suffering from acute depopulation, Uzbekistan, a demographic growth star, has seen its population nearly doubled, from 20mn in 1990 to 37mn in 2024. Yet, for 30 years, the country had only one national airline and restricted foreign airlines. To paraphrase both Henry Ford and Soviet-era monopoly airline Aeroflot: “You can fly, as long as it is Uzbekistan Airways!".

Then, it is good to see the emergence of new airlines, more competition, and more air travel options. In fact, Uzbekistan has a strong potential to become one of the main air travel hubs in the region. Starting from a low base – one airline for a country of 37mn people -- Uzbekistan bucking the global trend of airline industry consolidation make sense. At least, for now and for many years to come.

But the airline industry is notoriously famous for the destruction of airline owners' wealth.

How will these numerous new Uzbekistan-based airlines fare in the coming years? ECA50 Plc will follow the evolution of the airline industry in Uzbekistan and the wider ECA region.

0124 Uzbekistan aviation airline companies ECA50

This comment first appeared on the ECA50 LinkedIn page here. ECA50 Plc offers data analytics, market intelligence, and advisory services to help businesses navigate and succeed in the dynamic markets of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (together C7 countries) as well as Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Armenia. For more information visit the webpage here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PANNIER: Rising prominence of Tajiks in terrorist attacks abroad may reflect loss of hope back home

China building up electric auto infrastructure in Central Asia

PANNIER: “New Russian empire” remarks draw blunt response from Uzbekistan

Features

SITREP: Middle East rapidly destabilised by a week of missile strikes

The situation in the Middle East was rapidly destabilised in the last week by a slew of bombings, missile and counter missile strikes that brought the whole region much closer to a region-wide war.

Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it

Concerns are rising in the West over energy security as it appears to be that Russia and China - but especially Russia - have been both cornering the U308 market. Russia handles much of the world processing of uranium.

Russian sanctions boomerang effect means a year of stagnation for Europe in 2024

The boomerang effect of the Russian sanctions on the EU member states is having a mixed impact. Germany, France and Italy are worst affected as the pain from the changes in energy and input supplies impact their economies, dragging them down.

What message is Iran sending with coordinated strikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched synchronised strikes in Syria and Iraq on January 16.

Former Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych flees into exile, to challenge Zelenskiy for presidency

The split at the top of Ukrainian politics has grown wider as Oleksiy Arestovych, a former presidential advisor, fled the country and has come out in open opposition to Zelenskiy.

SITREP: Middle East rapidly destabilised by a week of missile strikes
1 day ago
Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
2 days ago
Russian sanctions boomerang effect means a year of stagnation for Europe in 2024
3 days ago
What message is Iran sending with coordinated strikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan?
3 days ago
Former Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych flees into exile, to challenge Zelenskiy for presidency
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  2. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    21 hours ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    5 days ago
  4. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    1 day ago
  5. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    16 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss