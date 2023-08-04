Foreign visitors save Hungary's tourism in June

Foreign visitors save Hungary's tourism in June
By bne IntelliNews August 4, 2023

Hungary’s tourism industry is feeling the pain from the economic downturn as households are cutting back spending. Data from the first summer month shows that popular destinations have seen a sharp decline in the number of visitors, while foreign guests are flocking to the country. 

Guest nights at commercial and private tourism accommodations in Hungary fell 0.8% year-on-year to 3.98mn in June. The decline in overnight stays by local guest was compensated for by the rise in foreign visitors. Hungarian guests spent 2.2mn nights during the period, down 10% y/y, while guest nights by foreigners rose 13.6% to 1.78mn.

Germans spent 259,000 guest nights during the month, more than any other nationality. Polish visitors spent 133,000 nights, followed by Czechia  with 119,000 nights.

The capital was the most popular destination in June, accounting for 1.16mn guest nights

Revenue of hotels and resorts rose 17% y/y to HUF54bn (€138mn) in the first summer month.

In the January-July period, Hungarian hotels with at least three starts registered 15.9mn guest nights, up 1.3% y/y. The number spent by domestic travellers fell 8% to 8.1mn and the number spent by foreign visitors grew by 13.2% to 7.87mn.

The two primary tourism regions of the country, Budapest and Lake Balaton, showed starkly contrasting results. Foreign guest numbers at Budapest hotels increased by 800,000 in the January-July period to 5.88mn.

Hungarian guests had spent 8.1mn guest nights in hotels outside the capital, a decline of slightly more than 700,000 in one year. Overnight stays at Lake Balaton hotels by domestic guests fell by roughly 200,000 to 1.77mn.

Hotels in Budapest are bracing for a strong year, boosted by mega events in August. The Hungarian capital will be the venue for the IIAF’s World Athletic Championship later this month. Organisers expect 50,000 visitors and potentially 200,000 guest nights at 4-5 star hotels.

The multicultural Sziget music festival is expected to draw half a million visitors in mid-August from the Benelux countries, France, German, and the UK among the main target markets. The peak season generally ends with the August 20 fireworks on Hungary's national holiday celebrating the country's foundation.

Despite the recession, the government is planning to spend a total HUF8bn-9bn on three days of festivities over the weekend that will culminate in Europe's largest fireworks. The celebrations will be watched by hundreds of thousands of people along the banks of the Danube.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BRICKS & MORTAR: Hungary’s housing boom is over

PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&

US imposes travel restrictions on Hungarian citizens

Data

Russia’s Services PMI strong, but losing momentum in July

Russian service sector firms recorded another monthly expansion in business activity at the start of the third quarter, according to the latest July 2023 PMI data from S&P Global.

Czech currency falls in response to central bank’s formal ending of FX interventions

The CNB has been using its large foreign exchange reserves to strengthen the koruna since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6.15%

The NBRM started the process of monetary tightening at the end of 2021.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI index falls modestly to 54 in July, but economy still expanding

Russia’s economy has been growing to the point where the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has warned that it may be starting to overheat, but the latest PMI index shows growth is starting to cool somewhat.

Russia’s budget back inside the 2% of GDP target after revenues surge in June

Russia’s budget went back into profit in May with a negligible gain, but in June revenues surged to RUB815bn ($8.7bn) monthly surplus. That has shaved almost RUB1 trillion off the cumulative deficit and put it back inside the 2% of GDP target.

Russia’s Services PMI strong, but losing momentum in July
14 hours ago
Czech currency falls in response to central bank’s formal ending of FX interventions
14 hours ago
North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6.15%
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index falls modestly to 54 in July, but economy still expanding
1 day ago
Russia’s budget back inside the 2% of GDP target after revenues surge in June
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    7 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    4 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    7 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    5 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    7 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    19 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    9 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss