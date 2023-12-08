Ghana's telecoms regulator warns public against using Elon Musk's yet-to-be-authorised Starlink service

By bne IntelliNews December 8, 2023

Ghana’s telecommunication regulator has warned of alleged sales of equipment and services of Starlink, which has yet to be granted a licence to operate in the West African country.

Starlink is a satellite internet service provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which provides high-speed internet typically to areas with sub-standard service, including remote areas without telecommunications infrastructure.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) warned in a December 7 statement that any entity selling Starlink kits in Ghana is in direct violation of the Electronic Communications Act 2008.

“Further to the above, the general public is cautioned to desist from patronising any equipment or service purported to be from Starlink. Persons engaging in the sale or operations of the service are also directed to cease and desist immediately.”

According to the state-owned Daily Graphic, Starlink is not looking to begin operations in Ghana until the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

The NCA’s announcement likely stems from recent social media reports about local vendors importing the equipment, and selling it on at exorbitant prices.

According to the Benjamin Dada tech news site, in an X post about Starlink prices two days ago, CediRates, a platform that keeps track of currency exchange rates and the costs of common services in Ghana, wrote that middlemen charge residential customers GHS7,800 ($650) and businesses GHS30,000 ($2,500).

“Per CediRates, a monthly subscription for the service costs GHS1,100-1,500 cedis ($91-$124) for residential subscribers, and GHS 3,000-18,000 ($250-$1500) for commercial customers,” the site writes.

“Meanwhile, per Starlink’s official website, the no-cap service, subject to regulatory approval, can only be pre-ordered from Ghana at $9. Typically, a standard plan costs $689, including a monthly subscription of $90.”

In January 2023, Starlink went live in Nigeria, after being approved by the country’s telecoms regulator, becoming the first country in Africa to receive the service legally.

“Down south, third parties sourced kits from neighbouring Mozambique where it is legal, and resold them to South African customers. However, the practice has since been illegalised by authorities, and the equipment is reportedly being type-approved given an official launch,” the Benjamin Dada site writes.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Masdar advances 10GW Africa energy transition growth plan

UAE-based Masdar is advancing a 10-GW growth plan across six Sub-Saharan African nations. The announcements were made during COP28, in Dubai in the UAE. These agreements support the development of ... more

Kenyan lawmakers move to regulate, tax cryptocurrencies

Kenya has set in motion plans to regulate and tax the fast-expanding cryptocurrency industry, a development that will result in about 4mn Kenyans being subjected to taxation. Parliament’s ... more

Three renewables-focused entities sign power purchase deal for Zambian solar energy project Ilute

Africa GreenCo Group (GreenCo), Serengeti Energy and Western Solar Power have signed a power purchase agreement  (PPA) for the 25-MW Ilute Solar PV Project (Ilute Solar) in western Zambia. ... ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    15 hours ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    6 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    8 days ago
  5. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    8 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    2 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    15 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  5. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss