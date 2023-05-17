Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (left) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's first meeting since the outbreak of the war only took place in February 2023. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest May 17, 2023

Hungary has blocked the disbursement of the eighth installment of the European Peace Facility (EPF) for arms to Ukraine, the government confirmed.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Hungary did not approve the grant because it demanded guarantees that the EPF would not use the money exclusively to arm Kyiv, but would maintain its “global horizon” in the future.

The European Peace Facility was set up by the European Council to help member states better strengthen international security. In the Russian-Ukrainian war, member states are also buying arms for Ukraine through the EPF.

"Hungary does not agree with the fact that the European Union, along with other existing tools, uses the European Peace Facility solely with regard to Ukraine as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channelled to promote the EU's interests in other areas," the government spokesman's office told Reuters.

The news came after leaked US intelligence wiretap transcripts unveiled by the Washington Post showed that at a closed door meeting with government officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline in Russia that runs to Hungary should be blown up to stop Hungarian industry relying on Russian crude oil.

Zelenskiy’s anger against the Hungarian government may have triggered the comments, according to comments by US secret services analysing the conversation.

Hungary’s illiberal leader has taken a neutral stance in the conflict, seen by many as implicit support for Russia’s aggression. While Orban stood by Ukraine’s territorial integrity, he has never named Vladimir Putin as an aggressor and has blocked the sending of weapons directly to the country. Hungary grudgingly accepted all 10 EU sanctions against Russia and has signed a new gas agreement with Moscow, and is still counting on Rosatom to expand the Paks nuclear plant.

In the latest spat, Budapest threatened to block the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia that are being prepared unless Ukraine removes Hungarian OTP bank from the list of "international sponsors of war".

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary remains in recession as economy contracts 0.2 q/q in Q1

Hungarian foreign minister claims Chinese automotive companies set to invest another €3bn

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

News

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran

Bank’s Tehran representative office latest result of nations’ big push to expand ties to counter impacts of Western sanctions on their economies.

Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".

Ukraine has managed to recapture 20 square km around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in the last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 16.

Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index

Move aimed at increasing attraction to international investors as part of a plan to upgrade the capital markets from frontier to developed market status.

EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan

Sberbank Kazakhstan was the second largest commercial bank and one of the leading banks that financed small and medium enterprises and the corporate sector.

EBRD 2023: Will post-war Ukraine look like Japan or like Iraq?

EBRD research finds that a rapid recovery is not the norm for economies emerging from armed conflicts and few fully recover to their pre-war level of income per capita, even in the long term.

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran
3 hours ago
Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".
3 hours ago
Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index
3 hours ago
EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan
7 hours ago
EBRD 2023: Will post-war Ukraine look like Japan or like Iraq?
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    3 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: The fall of the USSR – a disaster for the West?
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss