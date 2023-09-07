Iran accuses US-funded network of plotting unrest ahead of Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

Iran accuses US-funded network of plotting unrest ahead of Mahsa Amini's death anniversary
Protests are expected to spark up across the world against the ruling government in Iran, largely fueled by expatriate groups including Royalists backing exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. / CC: Sima Ghaffarzadeh
By bne IntelIiNews September 7, 2023

Iran has announced the discovery of a group they claim is backed by the US, aiming to incite unrest in the country on the upcoming anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, ISNA reported on September 7.

The announcement was made approximately a week before the one-year anniversary of Iran's longest-lasting protests that began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the so-called morality police for allegedly not observing the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women. Months of conflict resulted in the deaths of at least 500 people, according to human rights organisations, while the Islamic Republic faced the most extensive international criticism and sanctions for its brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

The joint statement said the network was led by the so-called Freedom House and "Non-violence for Democracy" institutions and managed by a political figure abroad.

They held free virtual courses for women's rights activists and civil society and were setting up primarily woman-led groups to provoke unrest, according to the statement.

Iran said the group had reportedly scheduled events at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London on September 7 and 14, which were also to be held virtually, Russian media later reported.

SOAS’ website has not listed any events for the mentioned dates.

The purported aim of these events was to prepare for disturbances in Iran and to create an atmosphere of tension within the country, Iran claims.

In the run-up to the first anniversary of Amini’s death, which is seen in Shi’ite Islam as a major event to remember a person, exiled Crown Prince Mohammad Reza Pahlavi has called for people to rise against the incumbent ruling regime.

In his September 7 message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Pahlavi said, “The path to your liberation and peace is to uproot this demonic regime from our beloved Iran. Iran's pain is national, and its remedy is also national.”

“The anniversary of the murder of Iran's daughter, the eternal Mahsa Amini, is a significant opportunity for millions of concerned Iranians from all walks of life to unite and ignite a new wave of our national revolution,” he added.

The former prince finished his statement by saying, "I warn the oppressive apparatus that responsibility for any violence against the Iranian people lies with you and your commanders. Think of the hour of justice and fear the consequences of oppressing a suffering nation. The Iranian nation is civilised and peace-loving. However, the inherent right to defend and protect oneself and others against a regime that preys on its people like a ravenous wolf is undeniable."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia and Iran: the Pariah Club

Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran

Iran's Internet censorship spurs lucrative VPN market, estimated at up to $600mn

News

West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a deal with the EU and US to build a India-Middle East-EU transport corridor that would tie their economies more closely together and rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Kyiv slams Russian parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed Ukrainian regions

Kyiv slammed Russia for holding what it described as "sham elections" on September 8 in Crimea and several other Ukrainian regions that were annexed by the invading forces last year.

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case

Former PrivatBank owner and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and five associates have been charged with embezzling UAH9.2bn ($250mn) from Ukraine’s biggest commercial PrivatBank, kicking off what will be Ukraine’s biggest ever corruption trial.

Global demand for uranium to rise 28% by 2030 in a business dominated by Russia

The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has released a report forecasting a significant increase in the global demand for uranium in nuclear reactors through to 2030, Reuters reported on September 7.

Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns

The International Conference on Food Security on 7-8 September is hosting agriculture ministers from 15 nations, deputy ministers from eight countries and senior diplomats from 13 nations.

West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor
7 hours ago
Kyiv slams Russian parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed Ukrainian regions
7 hours ago
Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case
1 day ago
Global demand for uranium to rise 28% by 2030 in a business dominated by Russia
1 day ago
Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    3 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    4 days ago
  5. Russian companies build up $200bn secret slush fund despite the oil sanctions
    5 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    20 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss