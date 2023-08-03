Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill

Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill
Iranian taxi and rideshare drivers fret potential fines if passengers violate the hijab law under a new bill currently going through parliament. / CC: Snapp
By bne IntelIiNews August 3, 2023

A proposed law imposing fines on drivers of violators of new hijab regulations has caused concern among many working for Iranian ride-hailing companies like Tapsi and Snapp, as reported by Tejarat News on August 3.

Iran was shaken in September last year when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died under suspicious circumstances shortly after she was taken into custody by the so-called Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of the Islamic Republic. The country was the scene of widespread protests and violent clashes with police that left hundreds of people dead. The protests were finally put down with heavy hand clampdown and extensive arrests. However, many have been refusing to abide by the historical hijab law ever since, in the after-effect of the women-led movement.

As part of this newly proposed bill, which is still under review, ride-hailing drivers of passengers who flout the strict dress code for women will have to pay IRR5mn (about $10 at the free market rate) as punishment. 

According to local media reports, the new bill is seen as a response to the 2022 so-called "Amini protests", with the establishment attempting to reassert authority over veiling and the requirements expected of women.

The bill, which has not been approved by the Iranian parliament yet, suggests imposing extensive prison sentences and severe penalties on both celebrities and businesses that violate the regulations. Additionally, the proposed legislation intends to leverage artificial intelligence technology to detect women who breach the dress code.

If passed, the proposed law would reclassify failure to wear the hijab as a more severe offence, punishable by a five-to-ten-year prison sentence, and a higher fine of up to IRR360mn ($734).

The report says the measure has already raised strong criticism among taxi drivers, who say they would suffer considerable losses for their passengers’ cancelling their rides or giving poor ratings if an argument arises about hijab — describing it as “unfair” and detrimental to their business.

The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic revolution in Iran. Over the years, many women have flouted the rule and launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, often facing state pressure and forced exile.

Despite the law not yet coming into effect, Iranian security forces have been out in force shutting down several companies, malls and public places of gathering.

On July 23, DigiKala, Iran’s largest e-commerce platform, often referred to as “Iran’s Amazon” was forcibly closed by authorities for allegedly displaying pictures of female workers without the hijab.

Digikala seems to have infringed the code by posting photos of a corporate gathering in which several female employees were seen not wearing the hijab. The website of Iran's judiciary said court cases had been filed in relation to the photos, without providing more details.

Last month, the morality police returned to the streets in Iran as officials declared a new campaign to force women to wear the hijab.

