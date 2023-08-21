Istanbul-listed Vakifbank obtains $500mn of collateralised funding

By bne IntelIiNews August 21, 2023

Turkish government-run Vakifbank (VAKBN) has agreed a $500mn collateralised funding transaction with an unnamed international bank, according to a filing from the lender.

The transaction was set under Vakifbank’s diversified payment rights securitisation programme (DPR).

The facility has a final maturity of five years with a grace period of two years.

In March, Vakifbank obtained a $2bn securitisation loan.

In line with local peers, Vakifbank, the second largest bank in Turkey with Turkish lira (TRY) 1.7 trillion ($85bn) of assets at end-2022, has a B-/Negative (one notch below Turkey’s sovereign rating and six notches below investment grade) from Fitch Ratings and a B3/Stable (six notches below investment grade in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating) from Moody’s Investors Service.

