KFOR asserts control over Kosovo's airspace following delivery of Turkish drones

A Bayraktar drone. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitirevska in Skopje July 17, 2023

The Nato-led peacekeeping mission KFOR has announced that, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, the airspace over Kosovo falls under the jurisdiction of the KFOR commander. The announcement follows the recent delivery of Bayraktar TB2 drones to Kosovo, a move that potentially could inflame tensions with neighbouring Serbia, which sees itself as the protector of the ethnic Serb inhabitants of northern Kosovo.

The purchase of drones follows recent unrest in northern Kosovo. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, following a bloody independence war in 1998-99 that ended with Nato strikes on Serbia. In response to the escalating tensions,  Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued a directive on May 26 ordering the Serbian army to elevate its combat readiness to the highest level.

The introduction of the Turkish drones has raised concerns over the control of the airspace. According to the statement released by KFOR, all categories of drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, are subject to specific restrictions.

“The upper airspace of Kosovo can be used only for crossing from one country to another by commercial flights. The lower airspace can be used for special needs, on a case-by-case basis and with the prior approval of the KFOR commander,” KFOR announced in a statement quoted by Kosovo-online.

KFOR emphasised the importance of co-ordination and compliance with existing procedures by the institutions in Kosovo.

The statement further highlights KFOR's ongoing support for the development of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) within its original mandate. This support encompasses various civil protection operations, such as firefighting, explosive ordnance disposal, search and rescue, and response to hazardous material spills.

KFOR also reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all communities in Kosovo, while also ensuring the freedom of movement for individuals across the region.

Meanwhile, on July 17, Serbian Defence Minister Milos Vucevic confirmed that a Turkish general will assume command of KFOR from autumn onwards, marking the first time a Turkish military official will lead a Nato peacekeeping mission, Tanjug reported.

Based on official Nato data, the KFOR forces consist of 4,511 soldiers, with 780 of them hailing from Turkey and 679 from the United States.

Projections suggest that the Turkish contingent within the KFOR forces could potentially reach 1,000 by the end of the year.

The Bayraktar TB2 is a unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Turkish defence company Baykar Makina. It is recognised for its capabilities, including surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities, and gained international recognition following its successful deployment by Ukraine's military in conflict with Russia.

 

