Moscow bristles as Macron steps up West’s Central Asia charm offensive

Moscow bristles as Macron steps up West’s Central Asia charm offensive
France's Emmanuel Macron, left, and Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed their countries relations should be strategic. / Anadolu news coverage, screenshot
By bne IntelIiNews November 4, 2023

The day after commending Kazakhstan for not bowing to the Kremlin, French President Emmanuel Macron was in Uzbekistan declaring that Paris and Tashkent have agreed to form a strategic partnership.

Suffice to say, all of this did not go unnoticed in Moscow.

Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan pursue “multi-vector foreign policy”, a broad concept that allows the two biggest post-Soviet Central Asian countries to step up relations and cooperation with anyone they please. But it’s all very subjective and, in public, their leaders keep it that way, fully aware that for both Russia and China there are in fact red lines. The former believes Central Asia is still very much its “backyard” and should remember where its loyalties, in the final analysis, must lie, while the latter is intent on sooner or later affirming itself as the number one partner in the region as Russian influence fragments.

Macron’s remarks to Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his Kazakhstan visit were rather strident—"France values ... the path you are following for your country, refusing to be a vassal of any power and seeking to build numerous and balanced relations with different countries”—as he made the French and European case for becoming a bigger player in Central Asia.

In Uzbekistan, his charm offensive was more restrained, but he was at the same time direct in persuading President Shavkat Mirziyoyev that their countries should establish the highest level of bilateral partnership, namely a strategic partnership. Ahead of his trip, Macron would have known full well that the Kremlin would see him as exploiting inviting openings only there because Russia is so consumed by the distraction of the war in Ukraine.

The US, Germany, Turkey and China have also been busy wooing the Central Asians while the Russian bear is otherwise occupied, and while top Russian officials are not flipping out in front of the media, you can bet there are some cross words being said behind the scenes.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gave a flavour of this when she was asked to comment on Macron’s visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Warning France and other EU states not to "intimidate" countries that have ties to Russia, she was reported by AFP as saying: "Every state and the Central Asian states naturally have the right to their foreign policy.

"But there is an anti-Russian agenda that Western countries and Western leaders are incorporating into their contacts with a number of countries and in particular with Central Asian countries."

The briskness with which Macron arrived in Russia’s “sphere of influence” will, not, however have come as much of a surprise to Moscow, if any surprise at all.

Only last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was telling Belarus’ BeITA news agency that the West was attempting to pull and lure Russia’s “neighbours, friends and allies” away from it.

“Look at how Western powers are wooing Central Asia,” said Lavrov. “They have created numerous formats such as ‘Central Asia plus’ involving the United States, the EU, and Japan ... On top of the Central Asia plus EU format, the Germans have created their own format. The French won’t be wasting time and will do the same,” he said.

“These frameworks for diplomatic engagements are aimed at luring our Central Asian neighbours, friends, and allies towards the West which promises them economic and trade incentives and delivers relatively modest aid programmes.”

Lavrov cautioned Russia’s “Central Asian brothers” that cooperation with the Western powers could not be “compared with the benefits the Central Asian countries enjoy from cooperating with Russia ... in sensitive areas such as border security, law enforcement training, and traditional security.”

Lavrov’s confidence that the Central Asians won’t lose sight of the benefits of keeping Russia as their number one strategic partner is certainly not shared by all Russia watchers.

Well-known Russia affairs analyst Mark Galeotti told CNBC on November 4 that Macron’s Central Asia visit would have touched a nerve in Moscow but that the region has increasingly been looking elsewhere, to Europe, China and the US, for trade and security guarantees.

“Yes, the Russians are grumbling at what they see as Macron’s posturing ... but it’s more that this kind of initiative reminds them of the fact that, really, they are losing their authority in Central Asia,” said Galeotti.

“There clearly is concern [in Russia at Central Asia’s geopolitical trajectory], but more than anything else, I think the concern is driven by a painful awareness, that, in a way, Central Asia has already been lost,” he added.

“Essentially, Moscow’s main hold on Central Asia had long been, essentially, as a security guarantor,” he observed, adding that “Russia was the country you went to when you were looking for assistance in security matters.”

“But ever since February of last year [when it invaded Ukraine], we’ve seen a very rapid decline in Russia’s authority in Central Asia.”

Since the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, the independent “Stans” have stuck to the golden rule that former overlord Russia should not be antagonised. They still do so, but not with nearly so much foreboding or concern as before. As Galeotti also pointed out, Russia’s “final backstop of authority was the possibility that it could invade or intervene, but now, with 97% of the Russian army mired in Ukraine, no one’s really worried about that anymore.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakh services PMI shows ongoing expansion in October

October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months

Macron compliments Kazakhstan on not bowing to Kremlin

Features

Hungary ready to make concessions with EU to widen fiscal room

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is increasingly desperate to tap EU funding to climb out of recession and help close Hungary's worrying budget deficit.

Mongolia’s meat export dilemma

Stepping up consignments to help feed China’s huge population would boost the undiversified economy, but might cause unacceptable hardship at home.

Zelenskiy under mounting pressure as Ukraine's allies suggest ceasefire talks

US and European officials have begun quietly talking to the Ukrainian government about what possible peace negotiations with Russia might entail to end the war, the US news channel NBC has reported, citing senior US officials.

Russia's struggling shipbuilding industry seeks Chinese partnership

The struggles of Russia's shipbuilding industry have been no secret as it grapples with a series of challenges, including the impact of sanctions cutting off foreign components and expertise, workforce limitations and delays in project deliveries

Turkey extends measures keeping zombie companies afloat to end-2024

“Walking dead” enterprises drowning in FX debt given another shot in the arm of “regulatory forbearance”

Hungary ready to make concessions with EU to widen fiscal room
2 days ago
Mongolia’s meat export dilemma
2 days ago
Zelenskiy under mounting pressure as Ukraine's allies suggest ceasefire talks
2 days ago
Russia's struggling shipbuilding industry seeks Chinese partnership
5 days ago
Turkey extends measures keeping zombie companies afloat to end-2024
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    6 days ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  5. COMMENT: Aliyev could still lose in the Great Game he started
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    15 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    26 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss