New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament

New poll indicates Polish opposition could edge out PiS in new parliament
Jaroslaw Kaczynski's PiS polled at 33.2% in the IBRiS survey, ahead of the Civic Coalition (KO) at 26%. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 11, 2023

The Polish opposition could win a tiny majority in the new parliament in the election due on October 15, a new poll showed on September 11.

The poll puts the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party still top of the race but the combined results of three opposition parties ranging from left to centre-right could give them the smallest possible majority of 231 seats, a poll by IBRiS for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita and radio RMF FM showed.

PiS polled at 33.2% in the IBRiS survey, ahead of the Civic Coalition (KO) at 26%. Crucially, two other opposition parties, the centre-right Third Way and the New Left, came in at 10.3% and 10.1%, respectively, giving the entire opposition bloc a possible edge over PiS, according to simulations.

The far-right Konfederacja, sometimes touted as PiS’ potential coalition partner, had the support of 9.4% of the surveyed representative sample of 1,100 Poles. 

While the poll’s result will need to be corroborated in other surveys to show that a new trend has emerged, it will certainly add fuel to the already explosive campaign.

The ruling PiS is looking to win a third straight term in office, an unprecedented feat in Polish politics, running on a platform accentuating national security at a time of war just beyond Poland’s eastern border and keeping the numerous social programmes in place.

At the same time, PiS warns that a possible opposition coalition will both weaken Poland’s geopolitical and military security and reverse the incumbent government’s welfare policies. 

The opposition keeps attacking PiS for causing inflation – which came in at 10.1% y/y in August – and the chaotic reaction to price growth that had the formally independent National Bank of Poland (NBP) hike interest rates to a 20-year high last year before unexpectedly slashing them by 75bp to 6% last week.

Fighting inflation has led to an economic slowdown. Poland’s GDP is expected to grow just 0.5% in 2023, a new forecast from the European Commission showed on September 11. The consensus among Poland-based analysts is for an expansion closer to 1%.

The ruling party is also under fire for its prolonged conflict with the European Union over rule of law that led to Brussels’ holding up billions of euros from the bloc’s pandemic recovery fund.

The campaign became more heated last weekend after all key parties held rallies outlining their plans for after the election. 

KO gave their convention the most aggressive spin, naming key PiS figures – among them Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and the central bank Governor Adam Glapinski – as future defendants before the State Tribunal.

Controversially, KO and its leader, former prime minister and European Council President, Donald Tusk, have also attacked PiS for facilitating immigration despite the ruling party’s ostensibly anti-immigration stance and repeated warnings against “Western Europe-like unrest” that could happen in “peaceful and safe Poland”.

In a recent video, KO employed similar images of migration that PiS also used in their overtly anti-immigration materials, both in the current and the previous campaigns.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

UN report: two years left to reduce emissions and avoid global disaster, and we probably won't make it

Only 11 countries are reducing emissions and all will miss Paris targets - Lancet

News

Storm Daniel leaves at least 2,000 dead in Libya after dams burst in a deadly flash flooding disaster

More than 2,000 people are feared dead after subtropical storm Daniel ripped through Libya causing a dam to burst that may have swept thousands of people away in deadly flooding on September 11.

Romania sells €3bn Eurobonds to cover growing financing needs

Romania's funding needs have been pushed up significantly by insufficient tax collection. Budget gap could rise to 6.8% of GDP this year.

Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows

Senior Kremlin figures are calling for a ban on the export of petroleum figures to prevent gas stations across Russia from running dry.

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Share of Russian crude oil imports into Czechia is the highest since 2012 at 65%.

Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process

Leaders of Slovenia, Croatia and the six Western Balkans countries will commit to reforms to improve the prospects for the Western Balkan states to join the EU by 2030.

Storm Daniel leaves at least 2,000 dead in Libya after dams burst in a deadly flash flooding disaster
5 hours ago
Romania sells €3bn Eurobonds to cover growing financing needs
5 hours ago
Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
6 hours ago
Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23
14 hours ago
Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    6 days ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    22 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    15 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss