One killed, seven wounded, in another attack on Iran's Shiraz shrine

At least two armed men attacked the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz on the evening of August 13, killing at least one person and injuring seven others, local media reported. According to the BBC Persian service, IS has claimed responsibility for the act of terror.

Tasnim News Agency reported that the attackers opened fire on visitors within the shrine. One of the perpetrators was killed by the security personnel, while the other one fled the scene and was later arrested by law enforcement forces.

The number of casualties is expected to increase, given the critical conditions of some of the injured.

The attack is the second targeting the holy shrine in the southern city of Shiraz in less than a year. Last October, a heavily-armed terrorist assaulted Shah Cheragh just before the evening prayers, killing 13 pilgrims and injuring at least 40 others.

The attackers entered through the Bab al-Mahdi entrance and were met with resistance from security forces, leading to an armed clash.

Following the attack, the shrine’s doors have been closed and the entire area around the shrine is controlled by security forces.

In the November attack, Iran claimed an Azerbaijani national was the main person inside Iran who directed and coordinated the attack. The main perpetrator of that attack, a Tajik citizen named Sobhan Komruni operating under the alias Abu Ayesha, is thought to have flown to Tehran directly from Baku before making his way to Shiraz, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

Officials said he died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest.