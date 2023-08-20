Russia’s Luna 25 robo-probe crashed into the moon

Russia’s Luna 25 robo-probe crashed into the moon
Russia’s Luna-25 robo-probe went into an unstable orbit and has crashed on the surface of the moon / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 20, 2023

Russia’s Luna-25 robo-probe has crashed into the moon after controllers at Russian space agency Roscosmos lost control of it, the agency reported on August 20.

Russia launched the probe that was supposed to spend a year gathering data on the moon on August 11, the first moon mission in nearly 50 years and the first domestically made probe in modern Russia’s history.

The unmanned robotic lander went into an “uncontrolled orbit and subsequently crashed,” Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," it said in a statement.

Roscosmos said "abnormal situation" developed that its experts were investigating on August 19, before the probe went out of control. The agency said a preliminary analysis of Luna 25 mission issue suggests that a deviation between the actual and calculated parameters of the propulsion manoeuvre led to the spacecraft transitioning into an unintended orbit that resulted in a "collision with the lunar surface." 

“On August 19, in accordance with the Luna-25 flight programme, an impulse was provided to form its pre-landing elliptical orbit. At about 14:57 Moscow time, communication with the Luna-25 apparatus was interrupted. The measures taken on August 19 and 20 to search for the device and get in contact with it did not produce any results,” Roscosmos State Space Corporation said on its official Telegram channel.

The mission marked Russia's first mission to the lunar surface since the 1970s. Roscosmos had originally cooperated with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the lunar program. However, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ESA ended its work with Moscow and curtailed Russia’s access to international microchips and other technology. The Kremlin boasted before the launch that Luna 25 was the first ever “entirely domestically produced” space probe.

Russia had anticipated the robot to spend a year gathering samples of rock and dust upon its landing at the moon's south pole and find data on how the moon was formed. The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water, which could be a source of air and fuel for future lunar missions. 

 

The crash will be a huge embarrassment to the Kremlin, which was using the launch to remind Russians of its former superpower status and was a high profile propaganda event for the Kremlin.

The last time Russia was on the moon was when the Luna 24 probe landed on the surface on August 18, 1976. Russia and the Soviet Union have never landed a cosmonaut on the face of the moon. To date the only country to have walked the surface of the moon is the US.

The Luna-25 probe will study ice formations on the South Pole of the Moon as part of a study into how the Moon was formed, the Moscow Planetarium’s scientific director, Faina Rubleva, told TASS.

The probe was supposed to find evidence to answer the question of how the moon was formed: by another planet crashing into the earth about 4bn years ago and breaking off what is now the moon; or if the moon and earth formed independently from a swirly cloud of rocks pulled together by gravity.

Russian scientists favour the second, less popular, theory.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket blasted off from Russia’s newly revamped Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region in the Russian Far East on August 11 carrying the probe.

The spacecraft was due to spend between three and seven days about 100km above the lunar surface before touching down in the previously unexplored Boguslawsky crater in the south pole region. Ironically, one of the mission’s key goals was to “polish the soft landing techniques” Roscosmos said before he mission.

Russia intends to send a manned rocket to the moon in 2032-2035 as it restarts its space programme.

Russia has been racing to the Moon's south pole against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on there next week.

The crash of Luna 25 is the second major failure of Russia’s space programme in modern times. In 2011 Russia tried to send the Phobos-Grunt probe to one of the moons of Mars but the spacecraft did not even fully exit the earth's orbit before falling back into the Pacific Ocean more than two months after launch.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RIDDLE: Pavlov’s Stimulus: Understanding ‘Military Keynesianism’ in Russia

Russian investors launch action after being stung in $100mn crypto heist

Ukraine war erodes Russia’s economic clout in Western Balkans

News

Russian investors launch action after being stung in $100mn crypto heist

A group of about 50 Russian and CIS high-net worth clients are launching a class action against the crypto platform Atomic Wallet after their money was caught up in a $100mn heist, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

US signs off on F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine

The United States has signed off on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a breaking move for which Kyiv has ardently pushed for months, Reuters reported on August 17.

Netherlands, Denmark to supply Ukraine with F-16 jet fighters

After months of procrastinating, the Netherlands has promised to send Ukraine 42 of its F-16 jet fighters and Denmark another 19.

Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega, the president of Nicaragua, has signed a decree giving Russia permission to station troops and establish military bases in his country, according to a report from Sprinter.

Indian prepares to land its Chandrayaan-3 probe on the moon days after Russia's Luna 25 crashes

Indian space agency has started preparations for the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 station on the moon on August 23 just days after a similar Russian probe crashed into the lunar surface.

Russian investors launch action after being stung in $100mn crypto heist
3 hours ago
US signs off on F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine
3 hours ago
Netherlands, Denmark to supply Ukraine with F-16 jet fighters
14 hours ago
Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
16 hours ago
Indian prepares to land its Chandrayaan-3 probe on the moon days after Russia's Luna 25 crashes
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    13 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    19 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia in Africa
    5 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: The Austrian troubleshooter cleaning up the Moldovan ‘laundromat’ bank
    7 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    13 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    19 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    11 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss