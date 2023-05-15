Ukraine secures €2.7bn military package from Germany on Zelenskiy's European tour

Ukraine secures €2.7bn military package from Germany on Zelenskiy's European tour
The giant package is Germany’s largest since the start of the full-scale invasion. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London May 15, 2023

Ukraine has secured a record €2.7bn deal with Germany for military aid following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Berlin on Sunday, May 14.

Zelenskiy is on a European tour, meeting with the leaders of Italy, Germany, France and the UK as Ukraine garners further support ahead of its planned counteroffensive. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorious confirmed that Germany “will provide any help it can – as long as it takes”,  Ukraine Business News reported on May 15.

The giant package, Germany’s largest since the start of the full-scale invasion, includes 18 wheeled howitzers, artillery ammunition, guided missiles for air defence systems, 4 IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile launchers for air defence, 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers, more battle and infantry fighting vehicles (30 Leopard 1 A5 and 20 Marder), over 100 armoured combat vehicles and over 200 reconnaissance drones.

Speaking about the much-anticipated counteroffensive, Zelenskiy told a press conference in Berlin that Ukraine is “almost ready” although more weapons are still needed. “A few more visits (to European capitals) – that’s it,” he said, Ukrainian Pravda reported.

Zelenskiy also expressed hope that Berlin would join in support for Ukraine’s Nato application as well as reconstruction efforts and the next round of Russian sanctions. He also emphasised the need to overturn limitations of the types of weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Following his visit to Berlin, Zelenskiy met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in the evening. In addition to garnering further weaponry, the Ukrainian leader wants to form an air-coalition, in a bid for Western-made fighter jets.

So far, his request not been met, but Paris announced it is “focusing its effort in supporting Ukraine’s air defence capacities” as Russia continues to launch a tirade of missiles, likely in an attempt to undermine Kyiv’s counteroffensive capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted.

“The alleged targets and limited nature of this campaign indicates that Russian forces are immediately concerned with current Ukrainian capabilities to launch counter offensive operations, although the diminished effectiveness of these strikes are likely not significantly constraining Ukrainian capabilities writ large,” the ISW wrote.

In addition to air defence, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC, over the coming weeks.

The day before, Zelenskiy arrived in Rome where Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged full military and financial support for Ukraine as well as endorsing its EU membership. Meloni previously signed off on a €1bn package for humanitarian and infrastructure needs at the Rome reconstruction conference last month.

The Ukrainian leader also had a 40-minute conversation with Pope France, asking him to support Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan and presenting him with a bulletproof vest with a painting of the Virgin Mary used by a Ukrainian soldier. The Vatican also confirmed its willingness to help return the estimated 19,500 Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Related Content

Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

EBRD 2023: Will post-war Ukraine look like Japan or like Iraq?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

EBRD 2023: Will post-war Ukraine look like Japan or like Iraq?

News

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran

Bank’s Tehran representative office latest result of nations’ big push to expand ties to counter impacts of Western sanctions on their economies.

Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".

Ukraine has managed to recapture 20 square km around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in the last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 16.

Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index

Move aimed at increasing attraction to international investors as part of a plan to upgrade the capital markets from frontier to developed market status.

EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan

Sberbank Kazakhstan was the second largest commercial bank and one of the leading banks that financed small and medium enterprises and the corporate sector.

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

Hungarian move follows reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline to Hungary should be blown up.

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran
3 hours ago
Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".
3 hours ago
Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index
4 hours ago
EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan
7 hours ago
Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    3 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: The fall of the USSR – a disaster for the West?
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss