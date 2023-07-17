Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player

Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player
Marketa Vondrousova entered the tournament as no. 42 in the world rankings and is leaving it as no. 10. / WTA
By Albin Sybera July 17, 2023

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova won the female singles at Wimbledon, becoming the first unseeded player to do so.

Vondrousova, who entered the tournament as no. 42 in the world rankings and is leaving it as no. 10, beat 4-seeded Tunisian player Ons Jabeur 6:4 and 6:4 on Saturday and went on to an emotional celebration with her family and friends, crying in a mixture of happiness and disbelief.

“It seems unbelievable to me,” she said in an interview with Czech Radio. “I came here telling myself I will see if I can win at least one round.” Vondrousova also became the lowest-ranking player to win Wimbledon since Venus Williams was ranked no. 31 when claiming the title in 2007.

Although unseeded at Wimbledon, Vondrousova is no stranger to major finals – she lost in the French Rolland Garros grand slam singles final in 2019 as well as in the final of the Tokyo Olympic women's singles tournament in 2020.

Vondrousova did not start the match well and had to come back from losing 0:3 to win the first set after quickly falling behind. She praised the “incredible” tennis performance her opponent put up and credited her past returning from injuries and the Rolland Garros finals experience for her resilience.   

“After I lost the final in Paris, I was quite sad,” she was quoted as saying by Czech Radio, explaining that “I did not want to make the same kind of mistake” and wanted to “celebrate with my close ones no matter what happens”.  She was accompanied in the Wimbledon finals by her husband, a former tennis prospect, and her father, sister and friends.

Vondrousova joined Petra Kvitova, the late Jana Novotna and Martina Navratilova in the list of Czech women Wimbledon winners. BBC noted that Czech female tennis players have performed strongly at grand slams in recent years, producing 9 singles finalists in the past 10 years, together with doubles champions and several wins in the team Fed Cup/Billie Jean King Cup tournaments.

In another astonishing story, Czech Barbora Strycova and Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei claimed their second Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday after Strycova returned from having a baby for her final Wimbledon tournament.   

“The Czech Republic is the greatest female tennis country we’ve ever seen!,” tweeted former tennis player and tennis coach Rennae Stubbs, listing “the amount of great players it’s produced” in the population of less than 11 million.

American-Czech Navratilova told BBC that “we have a great system” of clubs scattered across the country, “many [with] 2 or 4 courts […] where you can play practically for free, so its accessible.”

Navratilova was stripped of Czech citizenship in 1975 after she asked the United States for political asylum, emigrating from the stiff communist regime which gripped her native country following the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. Since 2008 she has been a dual citizen.  

Tennis is the only sport in Czechia which can rival the popularity of ice hockey and football. Like in tennis, Czechia has a fairly accessible country-wide ice-hockey rink infrastructure built largely under communism and has continued to produce some of the best players worldwide.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence

Czech inflation is in single digits for first time in a year and a half

OBITUARY: Milan Kundera, one of Central Europe's greatest writers about the communist experience

News

Ukraine behind bombing of Crimean Bridge – reports

In the morning, at around 3am, explosions saw two spans of the road portion of the Crimean Bridge destroyed, leaving it unusable.

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence

Czech subsidiary of VW yet to comment on whether it has any role in reappearance of its models in Iranian showrooms.

Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Moscow says it will return to the deal when West fulfils its conditions.

Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike

Car traffic across the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait has been suspended following an overnight strike that caused significant damage and killed two people.

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

The shares of Danone in Danone Russia and the Baltika brewing company owned by Carlsberg Group have now been transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo).

Ukraine behind bombing of Crimean Bridge – reports
6 hours ago
Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence
8 hours ago
Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
10 hours ago
Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike
11 hours ago
Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    1 day ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    5 days ago
  3. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    5 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    5 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    26 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss