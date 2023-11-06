Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe

Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe
Albania's post-pandemic tourism recovery was bettered only by Qatar and Saudi Arabia. / UNWTO
By bne IntelliNews November 6, 2023

Albania was in the third position worldwide in terms of the growth of the tourism sector in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2019, the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer showed. 

The number of tourist arrivals in Albania was up by 56% compared to pre-pandemic 2019. The top spot was claimed by Qatar, with 95% growth, followed by Saudi Arabia with a 59% growth rate.

Albania beat better-known European destinations like Croatia, France, Greece, Italy and Spain, as global tourism continues its post-pandemic recovery, but overall figures still lag behind 2019. Other countries with a strong rebound in tourism included Armenia, Montenegro and Serbia. 

Published quarterly, the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer analyses data on tourist destinations and source markets. It incorporates a confidence index derived from the UNWTO Expert Panel survey, offering a contemporary assessment of international tourism performance and short-term outlooks.

International tourism rebounded to 84% of pre-pandemic levels during the period from January to July 2023. Despite economic and geopolitical challenges, there has been a notable increase in travel demand, showing resilience and sustainable recovery trends, a press release from the UNWTO said. 

In the first seven months of 2023, approximately 700mn tourists embarked on international journeys, marking a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2022. However, this figure remains 16% below 2019 levels.

Regionally, the Middle East demonstrated the most robust performance, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 20% from January to July 2023. Europe, as the world's largest destination region, achieved 91% of pre-pandemic levels due to strong intra-regional demand.

Africa reached 92% of pre-crisis visitor numbers, while the Americas reached 87%. In Asia and the Pacific, arrivals climbed to 61% of pre-pandemic levels.

These promising results indicate a trajectory toward international tourism reaching 80% to 95% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, aligning with UNWTO's projections outlined in the January 2023 World Tourism Barometer.

Looking ahead to the September-December 2023 period, forecasts suggest a continuous recovery, albeit at a more moderate pace following the peak travel season of June-August.

However, the report warned, the complex economic landscape may influence spending patterns for the remainder of the year, with travellers increasingly prioritising value for money, shorter journeys, and destinations closer to home.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Opposition MPs set off flares, build chair barricade in Albanian parliament

‘You reform, we invest’ is European Commission president’s message for Western Balkans

European Commission president says North Macedonia could open first accession cluster this year

Data

Russia’s service sector PMI continued expanding in October, but slowed from September

Russia’s service sector PMI continued to expand in October, posting a robust 53.6, but slowed somewhat from September.

Kazakh services PMI shows ongoing expansion in October

Firms say improving underlying demand trends supported latest upturn, but data also revealed a loss of growth momentum.

Turkey's official inflation edges down to 61% y/y in October

ENAG inflation research group calculates rate fell to 126% from 130% in September.

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September

Industrial production prices in Romania increased by 2% m/m in September, the steepest rise since October 2022.

Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index grew 0.6 points to 44.5 in October.

Russia’s service sector PMI continued expanding in October, but slowed from September
14 hours ago
Kazakh services PMI shows ongoing expansion in October
14 hours ago
Turkey's official inflation edges down to 61% y/y in October
1 day ago
Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September
3 days ago
Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    6 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    5 days ago
  3. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    13 days ago
  4. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    4 days ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    14 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    6 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    13 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    24 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss