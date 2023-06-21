bneGREEN: HESS puts Slovenia’s largest solar power plant into operation

HESS' solar plant has installed capacity of 6 MW. / HESS
By bne IntelliNews June 21, 2023

Slovenian hydropower plant operator HESS officially opened the biggest solar power plant in the country on June 21. The plant with installed capacity of 6 MW is located next to the Brezice hydropower plant (HPP) on the Sava River.

The project uses a hybrid system that combines solar and water energy.

The investment in the solar power plant amounts to approximately €5.5mn with HESS receiving €750,000 in funding from the Eco Fund. The solar power plant is connected to the 110-kilovolt transmission network, serving as the fourth unit of the HPP Brezice in the eastern part of the country, RTV Slovenia reported.

During the opening ceremeny, HESS director Bogdan Barbic emphasised that the facility will have an annual production capacity sufficient to meet the energy needs of approximately 1,800 households.

With an expected lifespan of 30 years, the power plant covers an area of six hectares and incorporates approximately 13,200 solar panels.

The project started in August 2021 and installation began in May of last year, with temporary operation commencing in December. This month, the plant received its operating permit.

Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer, who was present at the inauguration ceremony, announced forthcoming government initiatives to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

He revealed plans for a government regulation aimed at facilitating the use of such energy sources, along with the announcement of a tender worth around €150mn in September.

Kumer also highlighted the preparation of the first draft of the national energy and climate plan, which is also scheduled for approval by the government on June 22.

