Bosnia’s Intesa Sanpaolo Banka to back SMEs with new credit line

Intesa Sanpaolo Banka, the Bosnian unit of Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo, said on July 13 that it has signed an agreement with the Development Bank of the Federation to provide subsidised loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).
Bosnia & Herzegovina comprises two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska.
The loans will be provided as part of a project worth €33.6mn extended to the Federation by the World Bank. Of the total, €30.4mn will be extended to Bosnian financial institutions for on-lending to MSMEs, Intesa Sanpaolo Banka said in a press release on its website.
Intesa Sanpaolo Banka will provide affordable loans with a maturity of up to 12 years to small firms whose turnover has decreased in 2020 or in the current fiscal year.
