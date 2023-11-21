Bulgaria had EU's biggest population slump in pandemic year 2021

Bulgaria had EU's biggest population slump in pandemic year 2021
The EU regions most affected by population loss in 2021 were all in Bulgaria. / Eurostat
By bne IntelliNews November 21, 2023

Several regions in Bulgaria were the most affected in Europe by negative population growth in 2021, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a survey by Eurostat showed on November 21.

The survey showed that between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022, the EU’s population decreased by 265,257 people. “This reduction could be attributed to natural population changes (more deaths than births), as net migration plus adjustment remained positive (more people entered the EU rather than left it). In addition, the pandemic played a role,” Eurostat noted.

The regions most affected by population loss were all in Bulgaria: Vidin (-25.7 per 1,000 people) and Montana, Kyustendil, Gabrovo, Pernik and Vratsa (all with rates below -20.0 per 1,000 people).

For comparison, the EU’s crude rate of natural population change was -2.7 per 1,000 people.

980 regions out of 1,164, for which data are available, had a negative rate of natural population change, 173 regions registered a positive rate and 11 regions saw no change.

In 2021, every region of Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Portugal and Romania registered a negative rate of natural population change.

In Czechia, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Slovakia, almost every region recorded a negative rate with one exception.

By contrast, every region in Ireland had a positive rate of natural population change in 2021, while a relatively high number of regions located in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden also recorded positive rates. This was also the case in Luxembourg and Cyprus.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

INTERVIEW: Green transition must be a just transition, says EBRD chief economist

Kallas looks for an international way out as domestic sharks circle

INTERVIEW: Andrew Michta, director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative

Data

ING: Solid Polish labour market supports bounce back in spending.

A rebound in real wages and relatively stable employment are great starting points for a recovery in household spending. Economic growth in 2024 may reach around 3% on the back of both private and public consumption.

Polish producer prices deepen fall in October

Poland's producer price index (PPI) declined 4.1% year on year in October (chart), following a revised fall of 2.7% y/y the preceding month, the country’s statistics office GUS said on November 21.

Polish industrial production returns on growth path in October

Poland’s industrial production grew 1.6% year on year at constant prices in October (chart), after a revised fall of 3.3% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from the statistical office GUS showed on November 21.

Romanian banks’ profits exceeded €2bn in January-September

Bank profitability has never been so high in Romania, where banks reported a return on equity of 21.3% in 9M23.

Moldova’s industry deep in the red despite improvements in Q3

The industrial production index picked up by 3.0% q/q and its annual decrease moderated to 0.7% y/y in Q3.

ING: Solid Polish labour market supports bounce back in spending.
19 hours ago
Polish producer prices deepen fall in October
1 day ago
Polish industrial production returns on growth path in October
1 day ago
Romanian banks’ profits exceeded €2bn in January-September
1 day ago
Moldova’s industry deep in the red despite improvements in Q3
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    7 days ago
  2. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  3. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    7 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Russian buyers of foreign assets seen as “new elite”
    6 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    29 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    30 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss